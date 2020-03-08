The tri-state area will have extra rooting interest for the NCAA Division I wrestling championships later this month in Minneapolis.
Purdue’s Max Lyon (184 pounds), the only two-time state champion in Western Dubuque history, and Wisconsin’s Cole Martin (149), Lancaster’s only three-time state champion, both clinched top-eight finishes at the Big Ten Conference Championships on Saturday night in Piscataway, N.J.
The top 10 wrestlers at each of those weights advance to the Division I national tournament, held in two weeks in Minneapolis.
They will be joined there by Iowa State heavyweight Gannon Gremmel, the former Dubuque Hempstead state champion who reached the finals of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Tulsa, Okla.
Martin lost in the opening round, but bounced back with a pair of consolation wins clinch his trip to nationals. He will wrestle for seventh place today.
Lyon also lost in the first round, but won his next two to clinch a spot on the podium. He won by medical forfeit in the consolation third round and can finish anywhere between third and sixth.
Iowa was atop the team standings will have four going for conference championships tonight, including two-time national champion Spencer Lee (125). Pat Lugo (149), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174) also reached the finals.
The Hawkeyes’ Austin DeSanto (133), Abe Assad (184) and Tony Cassioppi (285) lost in the semifinals.
Max Murin (141) and Jacob Murin (197) also clinched trip to the national tournament. Only the Hawkeyes’ Kaleb Young (157) was eliminated.
Iowa State’s Gremmel won each of his three matches by decision to reach the finals of the Big 12 tournament. Seeded No. 2, he will face fifth-seeded Brian Andrews of Wyoming for the championship.