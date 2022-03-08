Dubuque Senior will honor the legacy of a Hall of Fame coach when it rebrands its annual girls track & field meet next month.
The Patrick J. Murphy Invitational will take place Tuesday, April 5, at Dalzell Field and will include a special dedication ceremony with Murphy and his family scheduled to attend. The field includes Bellevue Marquette, Cascade, Clinton, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Wahlert, Galena, Monticello, Northeast Goose Lake, Waterloo East, West Delaware and Western Dubuque.
Formerly known as the Tri-State Relays or Tri-State Invitational, the meet will now bear the name of a coach who guided the Rams for 38 seasons before retiring following the 2018 season. Murphy coached multiple sports at Senior and remained in the athletic department after retiring from teaching.
Murphy earned a spot in the Iowa State Track & Field Hall of Fame in 2013 and coached 10 state champions with the Senior girls. He coached the Rams’ football team from 1989 to 2003, and his coaching career also included a stint with wrestling in the 1980s and as a football assistant starting in 1972.
Murphy won the Mississippi Valley Conference and Iowa state coach of the year in 1998-99 and girls conference and state track coach of the year honors in 2000-01.
IHSSN BROADCASTING IOWA BOYS STATE TOURNEY
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast all 28 games from the boys state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this week.
All games will be streamed for free at IHSSN.com and on the Watch IHSSN App. In addition, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be broadcast on the IHSSN Cable Network and the finals broadcast on the IHSSN Television Network. The televised games will appear on KFXA 28.1 out of Cedar Rapids.
For complete listings, visit https://www.ihssn.com.
HRUSKA WINS MASTERS 5K IN ATLANTA
Dubuque native Jessica Hruska won the USATF Masters 5 KM Championships in Atlanta recently. While representing the Dubuque-based team, Crown Running, Hruska ran an 18:12 (a 5:51/mile average) to win both the overall championship and the 40-44 women age group by 6 seconds.
NILLES 5TH IN FIRST PROFESSIONAL EVENT
Dubuque Wahlert graduate Madeline Nilles, an all-American thrower at North Dakota State University and an Olympic Trials qualifier, finished fifth in the weight throw in her first professional meet in Spokane, Wash., late last month. She will compete in the hammer throw when the outdoor track & field season begins.
DUBUQUE RIDERS WIN TERRAIN PARK EVENT
Dubuque riders dominated the Andy’s Air & Style terrain park competition Feb. 26 at Sundown Mountain in Asbury, Iowa.
Alicia Plein won the girls division, Nolan Atkins took the boys division, while Gio Scheer claimed the Knuckle Huck, Cole Kaufman won the ‘Just the Hip’ competition, Jay Plein claimed the U17 Honorable Send, and Colin Henn captured the U13 Honorable Send.