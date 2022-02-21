It’s not the recipe Dubuque Wahlert will want to use throughout its postseason run, but it was plenty good enough to fight another day.
The Golden Eagles had to overcome an uncharacteristically sloppy night offensively in which mental miscues and turnovers allowed Vinton-Shellsburg to hang around in the first half and early in the second.
Ultimately, though, Wahlert’s athleticism proved to be too much as they pulled away from the Vikings for a 68-45 victory in its Class 3A Substate 3 quarterfinal opener Monday at Wahlert High School.
“It feels great,” Wahlert guard Ben Freed said. “We’re getting closer and closer to state and that’s our ultimate goal.”
Duke Faley led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, Freed added 15, Carson Cummer 11, and Nolan Berendes eight in a balanced-scoring attack for the hosts.
Wahlert advanced to the semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. against Anamosa (13-9), which beat West Delaware in Monday’s other quarterfinal at Wahlert, 56-49.
“We were just really careless,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “I think it was a little bit of lack of focus. The turnovers weren’t really even forced. Credit Vinton-Shellsburg, they did put good half-court pressure on us, but we were just careless with the ball.”
The Vikings scored on their opening possession and converted a steal into a layup on the next to grab a 4-0 lead just seconds into the game.
The Golden Eagles clawed their way back with six straight points behind two Freed baskets to claim the lead. After four more points from Faley and a 3-pointer from Freed, Wahlert ended the first quarter on a 15-2 scoring run and a 15-6 advantage.
It appeared that the Eagles’ speed, size, and athleticism was going to spin this game into a blowout — and for much of the second quarter, it was heading exactly in that direction.
While its offense never seemed to totally find its rhythm, Wahlert was overmatching the Vikings in the post both offensively and defensively. The Golden Eagles took advantage of an interior size advantage to convert 9 of 13 from the free-throw line in the second quarter. Faley led the way, shooting 4-for-4 from the line and netting eight points in the frame.
“One of our goals coming in was to wear them down,” English said. “Really nothing was going right for us (in the first half) and we still carried a nine-point lead. We were confident that we would eventually be able to wear them down with our size and rebounding.”
The Golden Eagles were finally able to create a comfortable advantage after Faley and Luke Smith knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 46-29 lead at 2:27 of the third quarter. Seamus Crahan’s putback in the final seconds of the frame made it 48-32 heading into the final 8 minutes.
“I feel like we have a really balanced team,” Freed said. “That’s the great thing about our team, if someone is off, someone else is usually on to pick them up. We cleaned up the turnovers in the second half and pulled it together as a team in the second half.”