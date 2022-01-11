CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Mineral Point girls basketball team has its sights on a return trip to the state tournament this season, and it appears it is well on its way.
The Pointers continued to roll with an 80-41 win over SWAL rival Cuba City on Tuesday night with a well-balanced offensive attack to go along with their suffocating defense that caused the Cubans’ fits all night.
“I thought this was the best game we’ve played all year,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “We haven’t been shooting real well the past couple games, and this was the first night I thought we played a great complete game.”
The Pointers (14-0, 6-0) led, 13-6, before using an 8-0 run to go up, 21-6, with 10:15 remaining in the first half. Cuba City (7-5, 3-2) responded with an 8-0 run of its own, but Mineral Point ended the half outscoring the Cubans, 20-8, to take a 43-22 halftime lead.
“Cuba City has some very good freshman guards, and we wanted to key on them,” Keyes said. “Our defensive pressure was great all night, and Ella (Chambers) did a tremendous job with (Olivia) Olson. Ella is the heartbeat of our defense.”
Chambers, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, added 18 points on the offensive end for the Pointers.
“I really take a lot of pride in our defense and the way we apply pressure to teams,” Chambers said. “Our game is so fast paced and that’s part of what makes it so much fun. This year’s team is very close with one another and you can see that on the court by how we read each other. We have put in a lot of work because we know what it takes to get to state and we want to get back there for a gold ball.”
Blair Watters led the Pointers with 20 points while junior Kennedy Wenger added 19. Katelyn Cox added 10 points in the second half after being seated with foul trouble for most of the first half. Mallory Lindsey chipped in eight points.
“These girls share the ball very well, and we had a lot of contributions from a lot of different people,” Keyes said. “Whenever you can get a win in Cuba City, it’s a big deal.”
Mineral Point started the second half on another 8-0 run to go up, 51-22.
“We feel like we are playing good basketball right now, and we are excited about other teams wanting to knock us out of that No. 1 spot,” Chambers said. ‘We invite that pressure in. It’s a great feeling to know that we are the team everyone wants to beat.”
The Cubans were led by Olson with 15 points while Maddison Carl added nine and Ella Vosberg eight.