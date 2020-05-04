The Dubuque Fighting Saints looked to the future today in Phase I of the United States Hockey League Draft.
Phase I includes only players born in 2004, and the majority of those players taken will be assigned to teams’ affiliates list before cracking USHL lineups a few years down the road. Phase I is limited to 10 rounds.
Phase II of the draft takes place at 1 p.m. Tuesday and includes all players eligible for Junior hockey next season. It lasts until every team has 45 players on its organizational depth chart.
Here is a capsule look at Dubuque’s early selections today:
Rieger Lorenz – The Saints selected the 6-foot-1, 165-pound center from Calgary, Alberta, in the first round, 14th overall. He tallied 37 goals, 72 points and 40 penalty minutes in 35 games for the Edge School Midget Prep team this season. He led his team in scoring, 23 points ahead of his next-closest teammate, and finished third overall in Canadian Sport School Hockey League scoring. Lorenz is committed to play at the University of Denver in 2022-23.
Chase LaPinta – In the second round, 29th overall, Dubuque chose the 5-7, 151-pound right wing from Frisco, Texas. He scored 16 goals among his 21 points in 24 games for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U squad this season. LaPinta tied for the team lead in points.
Colby Woogk – The Saints stayed with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U squad for their next pick in the third round, 44th overall. The 5-11, 186-pound left defenseman from Fort Worth, Texas, contributed three goals, 11 points and 24 penalty minutes in 24 games this season.
Paxton Geisel – Make that three in a row. In the fourth round, 59th overall, the Saints selected 6-foot, 175-pound goalie Paxton Geisel, also of the Dallas Stars Elite 16U squad. The Estevan, Saskatchewan, native posted a 2.07 goals against average and .905 save percentage in 11 games this season.
Jake Sondreal – In the fifth round, 74th overall, Dubuque drafted the 5-9, 146-pound forward from Woodbury, Minn. He contributed 11 goals, 31 points and 10 penalty minutes in 25 games for traditional Minnesota high school powerhouse Cretin/Durham Hall this season.