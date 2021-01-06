Michael Duax has been nearly impossible for opposing defenses to figure out the past two seasons.
And now, the new-look Dubuque Hempstead senior has added another wrinkle to his game in his third year as a starter for the Mustangs.
The University of Northern Iowa recruit is slicing through the lane, throwing down jams and dropping 3s while rocking a man bun.
“We honestly didn’t plan it,” said Duax, who shares the look with junior guard Kellen Strohmeyer. “We saw each other after the summer and were like, ‘Hey, your hair grew out, too?’ It’s kind of been our thing now. It’s fun to have someone out there doing it with you.”
Duax was a force against city rival Dubuque Senior on Tuesday night, finishing with 30 points on 13-for-17 shooting from the field in a 69-42 runaway win at Moody Gymnasium.
“I guess that’s the cool, hip look,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said of the hair style. “You try to let them be themselves, and if it gives them more confidence, good for them. That’s their thing. I’m way past those days where I could grow hair like that.”
Cameron Fens added 12 points, while Jamari Smith and Strohmeyer added nine apiece for the Mustangs (3-2), who are receiving votes in the latest Iowa Class 4A poll.
“It’s so fun when all of us are playing together like that,” Duax said. “How we played tonight is what we’ve been waiting for. This group has so much potential, and if we continue to play like that, we can make a huge run at the state tournament.”
Strohmeyer opened the scoring with a 3, and the Mustangs were rolling from there. Duax added another trey, then Smith scored on consecutive drives to the hoop to push the lead out to 12-2. Duax scored on an offensive rebound and putback to extend the lead to 19-5 at the end of the period.
“I’m just proud of the guys,” Deutsch said. “We wanted to know how bad they wanted it tonight. The last couple games, we played well in stretches, but it wasn’t consistent enough. We feel this team had another gear and level it could get to, and we challenged them to find it. They came out with tons of confidence and energy. It was fun to watch.”
Duax opened the second with another drained shot from downtown, but the Rams (1-4) answered with an 11-6 run capped with Landon Sauser’s trey off the bench to cut the deficit to 28-16 with 2:34 until halftime.
The Mustangs had a response, with Strohmeyer connecting again from beyond the arc and Duax drilling a step-back triple at the horn to extend the lead to 36-18 at the break.
“Michael does such a great job of cutting and moving without the ball,” Deutsch said. “We’re always trying to get him the ball, and he did a really good job of finding his spots. You saw it on full display and he really put an exclamation point on the first half with that 3.”
Sam Akins led the Rams with 17 points, and Tyler Schuster added 10. When Akins drained a 3 to pull Senior within 38-25 at the 5:32 mark of the third quarter, the Mustangs answered with an 11-0 run powered by a pair of treys from Jake Nevins off the bench.
“When guys are hitting shots like that, you’re just feeding off the energy from the bench,” Duax said. “You are playing with so much confidence as a team.”
Duax put an exclamation point on the victory with a putback dunk, his final basket to reach 30 points with 5:54 remaining to take the lead to 56-36. Fens, a 6-foot-10 sophomore center, added a pair of jams in the final quarter as well.
“We think the world of Cam,” Deutsch said. “The sky’s the limit for him and day-by-day, he’s getting better. He’s bought in to being a basketball player and working hard. It’s paying off out here and we’re happy he got touches tonight and is finishing them.”