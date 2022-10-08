Dubuque Hempstead may still be looking for its first win of the season.
But the Mustangs may have found something just as important.
Even though Cedar Falls downed Hempstead, 34-7 in an Iowa Class 5A football clash Friday at Dalzell Field, Hempstead’s future continues to look bright with some youngsters shining in key roles.
Juniors Carter Krug and Justin Potts are forming a solid connection in the passing game. And sophomore running back Quinn Breitbach has become the workhorse of the offense.
“You never want to wish a season away for the seniors, but we are getting great contributions from the (underclassmen),” said Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner, whose team fell to 0-7. “It’s great to see how well they all mix together.”
Despite recovering a fumble on the opening kick, the Mustangs’ drive stalled after a key pre-snap penalty and a Krug overthrow of a wide open Potts.
It was one of the few errors all night for Krug. He finished 24-for-36 through the air for 245 yards.
Cedar Falls (5-2) marched 70 yards in eight plays to strike first at the 6:33 mark of the opening quarter.
Drake Gelhaus accounted for 55 of the yards, including the last 13 on a blast into the end zone and a 7-0 Tigers lead.
Hempstead tied it on the ensuing drive, one in which Krug was spotless.
The junior connected on all four of his passes on the 78-yard drive, including a 41-yard thing of beauty to Potts, who’d blown past the secondary.
Cedar Falls pulled ahead with scores on consecutive drives, beginning on the third play of the second quarter.
After four-straight Gelhaus runs put Cedar Falls in the red zone, Tigers’ QB Tate Hermansen lofted an 18-yard score to Derek Woods.
Then midway through the period, the workhorse Gelhaus went 19 yards virtually untouched to put the Tigers up, 20-7, with 5:26 left in the first half.
Gelhaus ran for 133 of his 227 yards in the first half.
Hempstead’s young guns moved the ball well and looked like they would draw closer late in the half, but a chance turnover cost them.
The third quarter was a tight grind until a costly late hit penalty on Hempstead kept a Cedar Falls drive alive. One play later, Hermansen and Woods hooked up again — this time for a 41-yard TD.
“I’m super proud of the team,” Hoerner said. “For our kids to come out every week, practice hard and play hard like this is a credit to them.”
