The Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 tournament will resume this weekend at Cherry Lanes after being put on hold Nov. 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will crown a winners’ bracket champ tonight, and the overall finals will take place Sunday beginning at noon.
Greg Klauer will meet John Biver, and Randy Mackey squares off against 2015 champion Terry Cottrell in the semifinal round. The winners of those matches will square off for the crown tonight.
The most-recent two weekends featured two rounds of action, on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Spectators will be limited to two per bowler at the 64-man, double-elimination event.
Klauer defeated Joe Pregler, 698-646, and Andrew Gantenbein, 717-672, on opening weekend. He defeated Lonnie Brown, 723-698, and Jeremy Hefel, 624-565, to advance to the semifinals.
Biver opened the tournament with a 649-617 victory over Trevor Taylor and a 628-541 victory over Dan Atchison. He followed that with a 684-622 win over 2017 champion Jason Lanser and a 616-594 decision over Chris Pfab.
Mackey received a forfeit and defeated Steve Breitbach Jr., 672-614, on opening weekend. To reach the semifinals, he upended defending champion Stephen Habel, 721-556, and defeated Donny Breitbach, 607-559.
Cottrell defeated Aaron Schumacher, 647-601, and took out Dan Kasper, 669-654, on opening weekend. He reached the semifinal round with a 659-629 victory over Zach Schultz and a 670-581 victory over Phil Breitbach.
The Big 10 consolation bracket currently has eight bowlers who will also square off tonight. Those matches include Lanser vs. Donny Breitbach, seven-time champ Bob Hochrein vs. Phil Breitbach, Schultz vs. Hefel and Gantenbein vs. Pfab.