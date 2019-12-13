Tony Loiacono has always been drawn to the magic of the Field of Dreams.
In the early 1990s, he served as the executive producer for the Field of Dreams Experience, which brought former Major League Baseball stars and celebrities to Dyersville, Iowa, in an event sponsored by The Upper Deck Company.
“It drew me in,” Loiacono said. “It just stands for those things that are wholesome and good. It evokes emotion, and it’s not just the location. It’s the idea of fathers and sons having a catch. It’s a wonderful story of overcoming adversity, redemption of a father and son that transcend baseball and the field. It touches the soul of people.”
So, nearly 30 years after his involvement at the Field of Dreams, Loiacono has returned.
Loiacono and his company, Heads & Tails Inc., will serve as the agency of record for the Field of Dreams. On a national level, they will be responsible for the image and the bringing forth of that image to the public, independent of what Major League Baseball will try to accomplish with next summer’s game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees near the original diamond.
Heads & Tails will bring in naming rights of major corporations to keep and preserve the history of the Field of Dreams and what the motion picture represents. Loiacono wants to make sure those corporations will stay true to the original message of the Field of Dreams.
“It would be a travesty to change what we have in the Field of Dreams,” Loiacono said. “But, to open up new opportunities, like digital opportunities or virtual opportunities will help tell the story. It will build awareness of the community and what we’re doing while preserving it.”
Loiacono serves as the President/CEO of Heads & Tails, Inc., a digital technology focused agency. His firm develops software solutions and services for easy to use digital media and digital signage solutions for mobile, desktop and web integration. His clients include Cisco, Verizon, Vodafone, Ford and PG&E. Loiacono is also the creator, executive producer and writer of Animal Planet’s hit show, Faithful Friends on Animal Planet.
LEGENDARY STOCKTON COACH PASSES AWAY
John O’Boyle, who led Stockton to a pair of state football championships in his 35 seasons at the helm, passed away Saturday following a battle with cancer. He was 84.
O’Boyle guided the Blackhawks to 18 postseason appearances before retiring in 1998 with a career record of 279-74-1. Stockton won state titles in 1978 and 1991 and finished second in 1975 and 1977.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. There will be a visitation from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Stockton High School. A memorial fund has been established, and condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
INDYCAR SERIES RETURNS TO IOWA SPEEDWAY
Iowa Speedway in Newton will host the NTT IndyCar Series Iowa 300 on Saturday, July 18. It will be the 13th race on the series schedule and fall between the Streets of Toronto and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course races.
The race will begin at 8 p.m. on NBCSN. Race fans requested an evening start for the event on the 7/8-mile asphalt paved tri-oval racetrack.