News in your town

More than the Score: Loiacono drawn back to Field of Dreams

Girls prep basketball: River Ridge keyed by stifling defense in win over Belmont

Sports in brief: Blackhawks place de Haan on IR

Prep wrestling: Wahlert showing positive signs in early part of season

College basketball: Garza's double-double leads Iowa to 84-68 win over Iowa State

NFL: Dalvin Cook, Derwin James take college bond into NFL matchup

College basketball: Garza's double-double leads Iowa to 84-68 win over Iowa St.

Boys prep basketball commentary: No poll? I got ya

East Dubuque ranked No. 14 in poll

Manfred: MLB `flexible' on minor league cuts, irked by talks

TH Athlete of Week: Galena's Wasmund making grand impact

Women's basketball: Iowa wins 4th straight over Cyclones

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cascade cruises past Bellevue

USHL: Doyle evolves into elite defenseman

Local & area roundup: Big day for Wolbers, Senior swimmers

Prep bowling: Hempstead, Senior couldn't lose in rivalry dual

Prep bowling: Western Dubuque sweeps Wahlert

Boys prep basketball: Cascade pulls away from rival Bellevue

Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct

Sports briefs: Minnesota schools axe football programs

Graham, Hornets survive big night from Wizards' Bertans

College basketball roundup: Louisville becomes latest No. 1 to lose, falls to Texas Tech

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cascade cruises past Bellevue

Packers' key to Super Bowl run: Get the ball to Aaron Jones

Bucks top Magic for 15th straight win; Antetokounmpo gets 32

Vikings get back on track, with Cook playing as promised

Analysis: 4 enough for now to keep CFP expansion talk quiet

Sports in brief: Ross, Cubs round out coaching staff

Iowa State upends No. 16 Seton Hall 76-66

Girls prep basketball: Strang, Shullsburg shoot past Southwestern

Chiefs lean on defense to beat Patriots in New England

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith will miss the rest of the year

Fields, Hurts, Young join Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists

Local & area roundup: Middendorf powers Warriors to win

Men's college basketball: Iowa rolls past Minnesota in Big 10 home opener

Anti-doping agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia

College basketball: Iowa rolls past Minnesota in Big Ten home opener

Sports briefs: Former Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott dies at 94