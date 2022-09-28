Bradan Birt received one more prestigious honor from his decorated wrestling career at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.
The school bestowed upon him the 2022 Lindsay Medallion on Saturday during the Big Blue’s football game against North Park. Named in honor of the late F. Merrill Lindsay, trustee emeritus, and his late wife, Margery “Sis” Lindsay, the Lindsay Medallion has been presented annually since 1997 and honors student-athletes for outstanding performances on their respective Big Blue teams, as well as others who have positively impacted Big Blue athletics.
Birt, a former state champion wrestler at Western Dubuque High School, became a two-time national champion before graduating from Millikin this spring. He won the 2022 NCAA National Championship at 165 pounds and was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler a year after claiming the NWCA Division III National Championship at 165 pounds and being named Most Outstanding Wrestler. Birt was the first wrestler in school history and one of only four athletes in Millikin history to win an NCAA individual title.
Birt went a perfect 42-0 in 2021-22 and had an 80-match winning streak from 2019 to 2022. He finished with a career record of 159-13 (.924) to set Millikin records for most wins and highest winning percentage. He also set a Millikin and College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin standard by becoming the first ever five-time league champion. He was named the CCIW Tournament’s most outstanding wrestler three times, earned all-American honors five times and landed on the 2021 and 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large Second Team honoree.
Birt graduated as a five-time NWCA Scholar All-American, a 2021-22 CCIW Elite 25 Award Winner and a four-time CCIW academic all-conference honoree.
Heart honors Clarke duo — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke University linebacker Bryan Valdes as its football defensive player of the week and kicker Victor Moreno as its special teams player of the week after they helped the Pride to a 20-19 upset win over No. 23 Baker University on Saturday. Valdes also earned NAIA defensive player of the week honors and became the first player in program history to receive national weekly honors.
Valdes, a 5-10, 205-pound sophomore from Florida City, Fla., recorded a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, while also tying a career-high with 12 total tackles (five solo), logging his first career interception, and having a forced fumble. Moreno, a senior kicker from Barcelona, Spain, made the game-winning 36-yard field, connected on both his field goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries.
Wahlert grad earns A-R-C accolades — Coe College junior middle hitter Grace Lueken, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, earned the American Rivers Conference’s female athlete of the week honor after leading the Kohawks (13-3, 2-0 A-R-C) volleyball team to a 4-0 week, including a 3-1 decision over No. 14-ranked Gustavus Adolphus. Lueken totalled 47 kills with a hitting percentage of .449 over the four contests, averaged 3.13 kills per set, recorded double-digit kills in all but one match and added four aces, bringing her season total to 18.
Duhawk feted for special teams — Loras College kicker Scott Talmadge, a sophomore kicker from Ankeny, Iowa, earned the A-R-C football special teams player of the week award. He was a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs, which ranks him fourth in Loras’ single-game records and tallied 457 yards on eight kickoffs, averaging 57.1 per kick with three fair catches.
O’Brien powers Duhawks to 2-0 week — The A-R-C named Loras senior forward Ryleigh O’Brien as its women’s soccer offensive player of the week. The Hampton, Ill., native scored four goals and delivered three assists for 11 points as the No. 15-ranked Duhawks picked up wins over Lawrence, 4-0, and Nebraska Wesleyan, 6-0. The Duhawks improved to 6-0-2 overall and started league play 1-0.
WIAC honors Gartner — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Bri Gartner, a freshman libero from Bettendorf, Iowa, as its volleyball defensive player of the week. She averaged 5.77 digs per set (75 total) in a 3-1 week for the Pioneers. That included 31 digs in a loss to UW-Oshkosh on Sept. 21.
Loras harriers ranked nationally — For the third consecutive week, the Loras men’s and women’s cross country teams appeared in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s top 35 rankings. The men were ranked No. 24 and the women ranked No. 18 in the latest poll released late last week.
Jensen leads UNI golfers — Former Wahlert standout Anna Jensen led the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the two-day Briar Ridge Invitational this weekend in Schererville, Ind. Jensen shot a 75-79—154 to tie for 17th place in the medalist competition. Morehead State won the 10-team tournament.
UNI hoops to play Dubuque — The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will open its regular season with an exhibition game against the University of Dubuque. The game is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Dubuque head coach Robbie Sieverding played collegiately at UNI.
NICC shooters fall to Hawkeye — The Northeast Iowa Community College shooting team dropped a close match to Hawkeye Community College, 466-492, on Saturday at the Waterloo Izaak Walton range. Emmit Stemper, of Decorah, led the NICC men with a 95, while Austin Snell, of Decorah and Cameron Kraus, of Spring Grove, Minn., contributed 94s. Hailey Elsbernd, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, shot an 83, and Magen Brenke, of Holy Cross, Iowa, contributed an 81 to lead the women’s shooters.
