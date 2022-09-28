03122022-ncaafinal2-ar.jpg
Millikin University’s Bradan Birt points to the crowd as he celebrates his victory over Wabash College’s Kyle Hatch in the 165-pound championship match at the NCAA Division III championships on March 12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Birt, a former Western Dubuque standout was bestowed Millikin’s 2022 Lindsay Medallion.

 ADAM RANG/Telegraph Herald

Bradan Birt received one more prestigious honor from his decorated wrestling career at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.

The school bestowed upon him the 2022 Lindsay Medallion on Saturday during the Big Blue’s football game against North Park. Named in honor of the late F. Merrill Lindsay, trustee emeritus, and his late wife, Margery “Sis” Lindsay, the Lindsay Medallion has been presented annually since 1997 and honors student-athletes for outstanding performances on their respective Big Blue teams, as well as others who have positively impacted Big Blue athletics.

