His name wasn’t heard often over the loudspeaker, but when it was, it was game-changing.

Justin Potts returned a 31-yard interception into the red zone in the opening moments of the second half to set quick one-play scoring drive, and capped off a highlight-reel third quarter with a 86-yard touchdown catch from Carter Krug to bust open a tight contest and lift Dubuque Hempstead to its third straight win, 28-7, over rival Dubuque Senior on Friday at Dalzell Field.

