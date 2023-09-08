His name wasn’t heard often over the loudspeaker, but when it was, it was game-changing.
Justin Potts returned a 31-yard interception into the red zone in the opening moments of the second half to set quick one-play scoring drive, and capped off a highlight-reel third quarter with a 86-yard touchdown catch from Carter Krug to bust open a tight contest and lift Dubuque Hempstead to its third straight win, 28-7, over rival Dubuque Senior on Friday at Dalzell Field.
Quinn Breitbach rushed for 128 yards and added a 45-yard scoring reception, Carter Krug threw for 184 yards and a score and rushed for another, and Potts had 130 yards receiving on just four catches.
Hempstead improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008, when it won its first four contests.
While the offense took a while to find its groove, the Mustangs’ defense was stout throughout. Hempstead bent but refused to break, halting two prime Rams first-half scoring drives in the first half, and another in the third quarter.
Senior (0-3) played its most complete game of the season, but missed scoring opportunities spelled doom. Noah Roling led the Rams with 93 yards rushing and tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Drew Francois for the Rams lone score.
After forcing the Mustangs into a three-and-out in the opening possession, the Rams looked poised to dent the scoreboard first.
Behind a steady dose of Roling, Senior racked up five first downs over a 17-play drive that chewed up over 7 minutes of game clock and spanned 78 yards. But Hempstead’s defense stuffed the Rams on a fourth-and-goal attempt from the 4-yard line.
Hempstead answered with a 12-play drive of its own that started at its own 2-yard line and advanced to Senior’s 14, but a missed 31-yard field goal attempt kept the game scoreless 3 minutes into the second.
A tug-of-war defensive slugfest ensued as Senior’s Andrew Theisen intercepted Carter Krug’s fourth-down attempt inside the red zone. The Mustangs’ Trenton Ettema responded by blocking Eli Callahan’s 25-yard field goal attempt on the following drive.
Senior put up just 117 yards of first-half total offense, but held Hempstead, which has averaged 31.5 points per game so far, to 157 and just one score.
More importantly, the Rams kept Mustangs’ breakout running back Quinn Breitbach to just 40 yards on the ground in the first 24 minutes.
Still, he made an impact.
With just 26 seconds left in the half, Krug lofted a screen to Breitbach who cruised past Senior’s defense and into the end zone for the half’s only score and a 7-0 lead.
It sparked a second-half surge.
Potts intercepted Senior QB Daylin Moore on just the third play of the second half and sprinted 31 yards to the Rams’ 14-yard line. On the very next play, Breitbach marched 14-yards for a 14-0 lead.
A fourth-and-1 stuff inside the red zone halted another promising Senior drive and set the stage for Potts.
Krug found a sprinting Potts in stride as he coasted 86 yards down the sideline untouched to give the Mustangs a 21-0 advantage at 4:11 of the third.
Senior cut it to 21-7 as time elapsed in the third when Roling, who briefly entered at quarterback and found Drew Francois on a fourth-and-9 touchdown pass.
But Krug answered on the Mustangs’ first possession of the fourth with a 6-yard rushing score to put the game out of reach.