Gannon Gremmel is just one win wins away from earning All-American honors again.
Iowa State’s heavyweight won a 3-1 decision over Missouri’s 11th-seeded Zach Elam in the second round of the NCAA Division I championships on Thursday in St. Louis.
Gremmel, a state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, won a 5-2 decision over Hofstra’s Zachary Knighton-Ward in the first round. He will face Wisconsin’s 14th-seeded Trent Hilger in today’s quarterfinals.
Hilger knocked off third-seeded Matt Stencel of Central Michigan, 2-1, in their second-round contest.
Purdue’s Max Lyon lost a 5-3 decision to Minnesota’s Owen Webster in the 184-pound first round. He bounced back with a 14-3 major decision over Gardner-Webb’s Jhaquan Anderson in the consolation bracket to extend his tournament to the second day. Lyon, a two-time state champion from Western Dubuque, needs three more wins to clinch All-American honors.
Iowa, meanwhile, was in its expected perch atop the team standings after sending eight wrestlers into the quarterfinals. Two-time national champion Spencer Lee (125) will be joined in the quarterfinals by teammates Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Max Murin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285).
Kaleb Young (157) and Nelson Brands (184) lost in the second round.
The Hawkeyes led Penn State, 33.5-28, in the team standings. The Nittany Lions still have seven wrestlers on the front side one and on the back side.
Iowa State went just 2-6 in the first round, with Gremmel and David Carr (157) accounting for the only wins. Carr won again to reach the quarterfinals.
Iowa State’s David Carr (157), and Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125) and Parker Keckeisen (184) also reached the quarterfinals.
Iowa State’s Ian Parker (141), Samuel Colbray (184) and Marcus Coleman (197); Northern Iowa’s Triston Lara (149), Austin Yant (165) and Carter Isley (285); Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133), Dylan Duncan (141), Zach Braunagel (184) and Luke Luffman (285); and Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (125) and Kyle Burwick (133) are alive on the backside.
Iowa State’s Kysen Terukina (125), Zach Redding (133) and Jarrett Degen (149); Illinois’ Dan Braunagel (165); and Wisconsin’s Christopher Weiler (184) were eliminated. Northern Iowa’s Lance Runyon (174) withdrew due to injury prior to the tournament.