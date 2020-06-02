Ryan Meissner chose just one word to describe the first day of softball practice.
“Chaos,” the Dyersville Beckman coach said on Monday, the day schools across Iowa finally began their much-anticipated summer sports seasons with the onset of practice.
Softball teams were originally scheduled to begin practice on May 4 before the global coronavirus pandemic forced Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to close schools through the end of the academic year.
On May 20, Reynolds and the state’s athletic governing bodies gave teams the OK to begin their seasons in June. Competition will commence June 15.
“If anything I had to slow them down a little bit, they were so excited,” said Dubuque Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz.
Teams must follow guidelines set forth by the Iowa Department of Education in conjunction with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association, including enforced social distancing at practices.
Teams also are not allowed to use the dugouts and players must bring their own hydration and, if possible, equipment. Coaches are expected to sanitize any shared equipment before and after each practice.
Dubuque Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen painted lines 8 feet apart outside the fence down the first-base line at the Golden Eagles’ field. Without use of dugouts, players are expected to place their belongings at least 6 feet apart along the fence for practice. He’s also giving longer water breaks since the players are farther from their water bottles.
Wahlert’s maintenance staff sourced sanitizer and rags for the coaches to clean the equipment. There is a designated place for the rags to be dropped off and cleaned before the next day’s practice.
The Eagles began their practice with a talk about social distancing and the other mandates.
“We’re following the guidelines to a T, so we’re just making sure we’re enforcing those,” Cullen said.
For Loeffelholz, the former head coach at Dubuque Senior who was hired to coach at Hempstead in the middle of the pandemic, Monday marked his first chance to have a meeting with his players.
The team was spread out across the hill at the Mustangs’ field for the meeting, then remained distanced for stretching and drills.
“I think when it’s going to hit a little bit more is when we start having some games and that sort of thing,” he said.
Loeffelholz did say a couple of players decided not to go out for softball this summer.
“I think we’ve all grown, hopefully, as a society that everybody’s like, ‘hey, if you play we respect that. If you decide not to, we respect the heck out of that, too,’” he said. “There’s some coaches that have had trepidations. We all have kids at home or our different things. And it’s not like we’re totally out of the clear with this thing either. Hopefully everything is going to be all right.”
Meissner, who led the Trailblazers to their first state tournament appearance last season, began the year with a morning practice, but a few players were unable to attend due to work obligations.
He held another practice in the evening, and several players from the morning session were so excited that they wanted to return for the night practice.
The major worry he has rests on the players’ arms. The first practice was limited to light outfield and infield drills, bunt coverages, hitting and a little pitching.
But, he said, getting ready for the season won’t be an issue.
“We don’t have the six months of open gyms that we’re used to, but the girls have all been playing catch with mom or dad, brother, sister, whatever. I’ve been checking in with the pitchers and they’ve been pitching,” Meissner said. “It is what it is. Everybody’s in the same boat. That’s the key. It’s not like one team has a big advantage over another.
“And to me, any sense of normalcy we can give these kids is important. We want to play.”