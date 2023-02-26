The Loras women’s basketball team is going dancing.
Cierra Bachman scored a game-high 23 points, leading the second-seeded Duhawks to a 72-61 victory over top-seeded Wartburg in the American Rivers Conference tournament championship game Saturday in Waverly, Iowa, earning an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.
Sami Martin added 17 points for Loras (23-4), which earned its 10th straight victory and won the rubber match with the Knights (21-6).
Recommended for you
Madison Fleckenstein added 13 points and Emmerson Whittenbaugh had 10 for the Duhawks, who broke the game open with a 15-4 run that gave Loras its biggest lead, 58-45, with 1:04 left in the third.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Duhawks sweep A-R-C titles — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Joshua Smith (60), Matt Kruse (400), Mike Jasa (800), Raymond Venditti (pole vault) and the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relays won titles as the Loras men won the American Rivers Conference indoor championship over Wartburg, 186-165.
Jaidyn Williams (long jump, triple jump), Cade Collier (shot put, weight throw), and Jatavion Hawkins (high jump) won titles as Dubuque (122.5) finished third.
The Loras women held off Wartburg, 211.5-207, for the team title. The Duhawks got championships from Marion Edwards (200), Alyssa Pfadenhauer (400), Grace Alley (high jump, triple jump) and Caitlyn Cox (weight throw) in addition to 4x440 and 4x800 relay titles.
Emma Seipel (long jump), Kaitlyn Wilder (shot put) and Meghan Prohaska (pole vault) won titles for Dubuque, which placed fifth as a team (48).
Dubuque Hempstead grad Shaelyn Hostager won the 5,000 for Wartburg.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 17, St. Norbert 7 — At Jacksonville, Ill.: Ryan Wohlers went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Dakota Church, Max Cullen, Daniel Rogers, Tyler Pranksky and Justin Gutierrez drove in two runs apiece as the Duhawks routed St. Norbert.
Clarke 5-2, William Carey 1-11 — At Hattiesburg, Miss.: Isaac Rohde struck out 10 in the opener as the Pride (7-3) split with William Carey.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Dominican 2 — At River Forest, Ill.: Corey Mayotte floored 29 kills as the Duhawks (10-1) beat Dominican, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 15-10.
Clarke 3, Graceland 0 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Timothy Meyer, Tye Ojala and Justin Hernandez finished with seven kills apiece as the Pride (6-9) swept Graceland, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 57, Sterling Newman Catholic 53 — At Stockton, Ill.: Thomas Hereau dropped 26 points, Seth Birkett added 12, and the Hornets (29-5) won an Illinois Class 1A regional championship.
Fulton 48, East Dubuque 42 — At Fulton, Ill.: The host Steamers held off the Warriors in a Class 1A regional final.
Oconomowoc 64, Cuba City 62 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Cody Houtakker scored 16 points, Reese Rosenkranz added 15, and Gavin Vaassen and Max Lucey had 12 apiece as the Cubans lost to Oconomowoc.
Platteville 76, Lancaster 48 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen rolled past the Flying Arrows in Southwest Wisconsin Conference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Platteville 39, Edgerton 29 — At Edgerton, Wis.: The Hillmen knocked off Edgerton in a WIAA Division 3 regional final and advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal.
La Crosse Aquinas 89, Lancaster 36 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Aquinas cruised past the Flying Arrows in their WIAA Division 4 regional final.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Quad City 6, Dubuque 4 — At Davenport, Iowa: Tyler White scored three goals and assisted on Carter Kerkenbush’s goal in the Saints loss in Midwest High School Hockey League play Friday night. The win gave Quad City a one-point lead on Dubuque for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs. Dubuque hosted Ames on Saturday night and again this morning and needs two points to make the playoffs. Quad City is idle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.