Tucker Nauman embraces the high expectations that come along with representing Dubuque County in American Legion baseball.
The Minutemen, who won their third straight state championship and reached the Legion World Series in August, open the tournament portion of their season today. They host Hiawatha and Linn-Mar in a three-team area tournament at Commercial Club Park in Dyersville, Iowa.
“The few games we’ve been able to play this spring, the teams knew we were going to be good and you could tell they came at us a little harder,” said Nauman, a senior pitcher/infielder from Western Dubuque and one of six returners from the World Series team. “And, around here, people expect you to do great things if you play for the Legion team. But I like those expectations.
“It’s such an honor to represent Dubuque County and compete for something like the World Series. It’s really hard to get there, and you have to win a lot of tough games in the area tournament, the state tournament and regionals to make it. You just have to take it all one step at a time.”
The Minutemen advanced to the Legion World Series for the second time in program history and reached the semifinals for the first time before bowing out to Hawaii. Also back from that team will be Dubuque Wahlert right-handed pitcher and University of Iowa recruit Aaron Savary, Western Dubuque first baseman/pitcher Garrett Kadolph, Dyersville Beckman catcher Owen Huehnergarth, Dubuque Senior pitcher/catcher Ray Schlosser and Hempstead grad Michael Garrett, a freshman reserve outfielder at Loras College.
Savary and Nauman served as the Minutemen’s top two pitchers a year ago and won pivotal games throughout the tournament trail. Head coach Ronnie Kramer loaded up on other arms and believes 15 of the 18 players on the roster could provide valuable innings on the mound.
“After last year, we pretty much committed to being a little more pitching-heavy,” Kramer said. “We don’t want to get to the semifinals of the World Series again and run out of pitching. Obviously, you have to get to the World Series first, and to do that, you have to have quality pitching depth for the area tournament, the state tournament and regionals.
“The key is figuring out who’s going to play where in the field. We have a lot of really good players we have to replace. It’s still a little early, but I think these guys are really going to hit, and we’ll be a tough team to beat.”
Dubuque County features six other players from teams that qualified for the Iowa state high school tournament a year ago. Hempstead will be represented by Nolan Schroeder, Brock Booth, Lane Wells and Cole Swartz, while Wahlert’s Jack Walsh and Christian Prull also made the Legion roster. Prull starred at Bellevue Marquette before transferring to Wahlert for his senior season.
Western Dubuque will also be represented by Ryan Klostermann, Isaac Then and Jake Goodman. Senior’s Kobe Meyer and Jon Willie and Beckman’s Luke Schieltz also joined the Legion team after strong high school seasons last summer.
The Minutemen are scheduled to play Hiawatha at noon today and Linn-Mar at 5 p.m., while Hiawatha and Linn-Mar square off at 2:30 p.m. In the event of rain, today’s games will be pushed back to Sunday at the same times.
The winner of this weekend’s tournament will advance to next weekend and face the winner of a pool including Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty. Next weekend’s winner will advance to the state tournament, which begins July 24 in Spencer, Iowa.