If there was such a thing, the person holding the No. 1 pick in an area high school fantasy softball draft couldn’t go wrong.
The person holding the second and third pick would be guaranteed a cornerstone player, too.
That’s the way it was this season, with Dubuque Hempstead’s Malarie Huseman, Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Chapman and Western Dubuque’s Sydney Kennedy shutting down opponents left and right on the softball diamond this summer.
“If I had to start a team, I’d start with any of those three. Any of those three,” said Hempstead coach Jason Loeffeholz, who coached Huseman and faced both Chapman and Kennedy during the regular season, winning a pair of 1-0 games in the marquee matchups. “You’ve got three great pitchers. If I had to choose one of those three pitchers to start a team, I wouldn’t complain with any one of them. Just put them in a hat and pick one out.”
It’s an impossible decision to pick between the three.
All three have put up stellar numbers not just this season, but in every season since breaking onto the prep scene a handful of years ago — five in the case of Huseman, the only senior in the trio (Chapman and Kennedy are both juniors).
All three bring velocity, movement, location and a strong mental focus to the pitching circle.
All three are worthy of being named Telegraph Herald Softball Player of the Year.
And so they will be, the first time since 2007 that three players will share the honor.
“All three of them are some of the most competitive pitchers I’ve ever either A) coached, or B) faced,” said Western Dubuque coach Rachael Neal, herself a three-time TH Player of the Year at Wahlert. “They love having the ball in their hands in the circle. They fight each pitch. As girls are fouling pitches off Huseman, or Chapman, or even Sydney, it’s like they don’t even bat an eye. They get back in there with the next pitch, and I think that in the circle is a huge asset to all three of them, and it makes hitting off of them pretty difficult.”
Nothing epitomized that quite like their matchups against each other.
Huseman and Chapman faced off on June 23, with Huseman earning a 1-0 victory with a four-hit shutout. Chapman allowed only two hits and two walks that day.
“I don’t have any other choice but to beat them. It’s just the intracity matchups,” Huseman said. “Ask anyone else playing in the game, the atmosphere changes. ... It feels like you’re playing a game to go to state, or a game at state. It’s just really high pressure, but you feed off of it.”
When Huseman faced Kennedy and the Bobcats on July 10, it was a similar story. Huseman threw a three-hit shutout, walking three and striking out 12. Kennedy scattered seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts, but suffered a tough-luck loss when the Mustangs scratched across a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Something about those big-time games brought out the best not just in Huseman, but the others as well.
“You know they’re going to be good so you have to be good. You both have to be on top of your game,” Kennedy said. “You know it’s basically going to be a pitchers’ duel. Both of your teams can hit, you know both teams can field and you know both teams have good pitchers, so, you just want to come out on top. But it’s always fun playing each other. Mentally it’s always a good competition.”
Kennedy and Chapman hooked up for another duel on June 18, but one with a few more runs. The Golden Eagles won, 5-4, as Chapman allowed six hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. Kennedy allowed just three hits, one walk and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
“I go into every game with a mentality that I have nothing to lose in a sense, where I can relax in any circumstance,” Chapman said. “You don’t get tight or nervous. Even when you’re playing top teams, it’s just a phrase that helps me relax a little bit.
“Those games tend to be a bit more fast-paced than others and so you have to be completely and fully on it. But my mentality of nothing to lose also helps because I feel even last year, for me at least as a pitcher, in those big games I still got really tight because I felt like there was this immense amount of pressure on me.”
Chapman also limited eventual Class 5A state champion Cedar Rapids Kennedy to just four hits and three walks in a 1-0 loss on July 3. She struck out 10 in that game.
Also this season, Chapman struck out 19 batters in a two-hitter against Waterloo West on June 25. She threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Cedar Rapids Jefferson a week later.
“She’s just got a little extra speed,” said Loeffelholz, who got a closer look at Chapman while serving as an assistant in the Wahlert program. “She gets over 60 mph, and you start getting over 60 at the high school level, that’s just a little extra oomph, and she’s got movement. And when she’s on, she has very, very good command. I’ve seen that.”
While all three took their games to a new level this season, it wasn’t a fluke. They’ve been solid throughout their careers.
Huseman went 74-32 record with two saves over her five-year career, posting a 2.20 earned run average over 658 2/3 innings. She struck out 567 batters, finishing with a 3.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“Going into the game we’ll have a plan and an approach, and she’s usually pretty effective where we had to adjust our plan,” Neal said of Huseman. “She’s got speed and movement, and just her determination on the mound. We’re not technically in the city, but it’s a big game and she’s got a lot of heart out there and is just a very talented pitcher.”
Over her four-year career, Chapman is 39-35 with three saves and a 2.76 ERA in 479 2/3 innings. With a goal of 1,000 career strikeouts, she will enter her final season of high school eligibility with 684 strikeouts and a 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Chapman used a mattress in the basement to work on her pitching in the offseason, an idea her father and current pitching coach Corey Chapman took from former pitching coach Steve Klein.
“That really helps mechanic wise because you’re still throwing as hard as you can into a mattress, but it’s a shorter distance so it makes you focus a little bit more and you see the outcomes from a shorter distance,” Anna Chapman said. “It helps you see how much a tiny adjustment of the wrist fixes something because you see it in full right there.”
After being used primarily as a reliever as an eighth-grader, then the Game 2 starter as a freshman, Kennedy is 25-21 with five saves in her four seasons at Western Dubuque. She has a 2.59 ERA with 432 strikeouts in 373 innings with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.2.
She was pitching twice a week in Davenport with pitching coach Trent Rubley during the coronavirus shutdown, which she attributed to her standout season.
“I thought she had more speed this year than she has in the past,” Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen said. “She really knew our batters and attacked our weaknesses.”
Kennedy and Chapman will both be back for another run next year, and both have already solidified their future plans.
Chapman has committed to play for the University of Nebraska-Omaha and said she plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy with a potential future in athletic training.
Kennedy will play at Des Moines Area Community College and also plans to get into a physical therapy program.
While this year marked the final chapter of Huseman’s high school career, her softball career is far from finished.
She plans to play at Indian Hills Community College with the hopes of being recruited to a four-year program sometime in the future. She hasn’t yet decided on a major, but considering studying softball was her second degree in high school, the same will certainly be true at the next level.
“It’s going to be completely different and I have to work for what I want and work for what I deserve,” she said. “Nothing is going to be handed to me. I have to put in the hard work. I’m just going to give it all I’ve got and what happens, happens. If I don’t play, then I don’t play. But I have to keep working hard and that’s all that matters.”