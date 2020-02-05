The Sundown Mountain ski team finished second overall in this weekend’s Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association event at Cascade Mountain in Portage, Wis.
Sundown placed second in the giant slalom on Saturday and second in slalom on Sunday. By placing second overall, Sundown remained in second in the composite schedule through two events on the four-event schedule. Sundown will host the WIJARA event this weekend, and the season will wrap up two weeks later at Tyrol Basin near Mount Horeb, Wis.
Cascade hosted the biggest race in WIJARA history, with a record number of racers competing. The event drew 482 and 471 racers for the two Saturday sessions and 467 and 454 racers for the two Sunday sessions.
On Saturday, Sundown scored 331 points. Cascade won with 762.5 points, and Blackhawk took third place with 328 points. Sundown had 38 racers earn points and had 15 medals awarded. They included: Miles Lange, Isabella Bonnet, Rory Higgins, Tinley Knopp, Kayle Murphy, Scarlette Newt, Spencer Rea, Bodie Ludovissy, Blake Wickham, Nate Obbink, Celia Scherr, Brady Mills, Mallory Rea, Addison Splinter, Brayden Splinter, Karina Bonnet, Madison Davis, Claire Walker, Levi Weinberger, Dakota Volkens, Taylor Davis, Kamryn Ludovissy and Nick Obbink
On Sunday, Sundown scored 397.5 points. Cascade again won with 723.5 points, and Blackhawk was again close behind Sundown with 372 points. Sundown had 49 racers earn points and 20 medals awarded. They included: Bodie Ludovissy, Isabella Bonnet, Miles Lange, Celia Scherr, Ryland Murphy, Rory Higgins, Charlie Justmann, Tinley Knopp, Mason Gansen, Jake Woodward, Addison Splinter, Spencer Rea, Nick Obbink, Brady Mills, Blake Wickham, Levi Weinberger, Tom Scherr, Mallory Rea, Alanna Meyer, Madison Davis, Amelia Spahn, Joey Mills, Clara Wagner, Walker Newt, Scarlette Newt, Claire Walker, Mason Gansen, Kayla Murphy, Kyla Higgins, Brayden Wickham, Brayden Splinter, Karina Bonnet, and Haley Mills.
Sundown had two racers earn bump-ups, meaning they took at least first-place finishes in their age division and next race they will bump-up and race in the next older age division. Isabella Bonnet bumped from U16 to race in U18, Bodie Ludovissy bumped from U10 to U12 and Miles Lange bumped from U8 to U10.
Cascade leads the overall standings with 2,793 points, while Sundown has 2,029.5 points, well ahead of third-place Chestnut with 1,190.5 points.