Joel Vaske apologized for the scratchiness in his voice and promised to grind his way through a quick interview.
Fitting for the Kirkwood Community College sophomore.
He and his Eagles teammates have been grinding through a baseball season that has them just two wins away from a berth in the National Junior College World Series in Enid, Okla.
Kirkwood (40-20) staged a pair of big comebacks last weekend to win the Region XI tournament at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. The Eagles will host Miles Community College of Montana in a best-of-three series Friday and Saturday in the North Plains District Tournament, with a trip to the World Series on the line.
“I can’t complain. I guess you could say we had a pretty good weekend,” said Vaske, a Southeast Missouri State University recruit who helped Dyersville Beckman to the 2017 state championship. “My voice is so scratchy from hooting and hollering because I was having such a blast all weekend.
“This is a special place, and this is a special team. The coaches here do such a tremendous job of bringing in great people with great personalities to the point where this team is a family, and it doesn’t get any better than playing baseball with family. I’m having so much fun right now, just because of the people I get to play baseball with. It’s a blast.”
Kirkwood won the Region XI title by going 4-1 last weekend. The Eagles rolled Des Moines Area Community College, 13-4, before dropping a 9-1 decision to Iowa Central. They then pounded Northeast, 10-2, before rallying twice to beat Iowa Central, 8-3 and 9-6 in 10 innings, to advance.
Not bad for a team that started the season 0-6 and had been 8-13 in late March after being swept in a four-game series at Iowa Western. Kirkwood has gone on a 32-7 run since then.
“Iowa Western has an unbelievable program, and we hung with them that whole weekend,” said Vaske, who plans to play this summer for the LaCrosse Loggers in the collegiate wooden bat Northwoods League. “Even though we got swept, we stuck with them, and that gave us the confidence we needed to know we could play with anybody.
“Getting this far is something we all knew we could do. It was just a matter of the chips falling into the right places. When we got it all figured out, we became a very dangerous team. We have great pitching depth, every guy in our lineup — and even some guys coming off the bench — is a really tough out. We’re confident that we can do this.”
Vaske, an outfielder/catcher, leads a strong contingent of Dubuque County products in the Kirkwood dugout. He has been hitting .376 (76-for-202) with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 77 RBIs and 2 stolen bases.
Andrue Henry, a freshman first baseman from Dubuque Hempstead, bats .298 (34-for-114) with eight doubles, five home runs and 31 RBIs. He belted a two-run homer against Iowa Central to key an Eagles comeback in the championship game Sunday.
Sam Goodman, a redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher from Western Dubuque, is 4-0 with one save, a 7.12 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 22 walks in 35 2/3 innings covering 12 appearances.
Zach Bierman, a freshman left-handed pitcher from Western Dubuque, has seen spot duty out of the bullpen.
“It’s pretty cool that we have a little pipeline going from Dubuque County to Kirkwood,” Vaske said. “And there are more guys on the way down here. It’s a testament to how this program is run.”