Dubuque Hempstead is coming off its best football season in a decade.
After four consecutive 4-5 seasons, the Mustangs won seven games in 2020 and were just one late defensive stop away from an undefeated regular season. Hempstead won its first league championship in at least 10 years and earned its first playoff victory since 2010.
As good as all of that was, it doesn’t matter.
The Mustangs enter 2021 feeling disrespected and overlooked.
“A lot of guys are out for something to prove,” second-year Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “I think our senior class, not that they didn’t jell well with our senior class last year, but I think they feel they have a little chip on their shoulder, like maybe they lived in the shadows a little bit. It’s their time to go, so I think that’s a lot of what we’re seeing and feeling (in practice). They’re like, you know what, it’s our turn. We’re ready to go.”
That 2020 Hempstead team churned out plenty of college talent. Quarterback Aidan Dunne was the TH Player of the Year and is now at FCS Northern Iowa. Two-way lineman Cayden Lovett followed a recent pipeline to NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato, and several more are playing at Division III and NAIA programs.
“Going into last year we had some of the best talent in the state of Iowa and everyone knew it. We came in, people expected us to win, we expected us to win,” receiver Jayden Siegert said. “This year, after all the graduating seniors, a lot of people are doubting us.
“We expect us to be a lot better than people are expecting us to be and I just think that people are just, ‘Oh, they had a bunch of graduating seniors, so they’re not going to be that same team.’ We’re that same team. We’re just going to have to come out and show everyone each week.”
Noah Pettinger shifts from receiver to fill the void left by Dunne, who threw for 1,755 yards and 13 touchdowns, and ran for 617 yards and 15 more scores.
Pettinger was the team’s fifth-leading receiver in a deep corps of wideouts last year, catching 10 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
“Noah has done a great job. Especially not having any quarterback snaps since like eighth grade, freshman year and just coming in right away after one of the better quarterbacks in the state of Iowa,” said Siegert, who had 19 receptions for 152 yards a year ago. “He’s making nice reads, he’s got a nice ball, he’s just playing really well right now.”
Hempstead also lost its top three rushers and four leading receivers. The Mustangs are a little more experienced on defense. Leading tackler Bryar Blean returns along with Lucas Tsacudakis, who ranked third on the team in tackles. Kyrie Tate and Charlie Besler provide veteran leadership in the secondary.
“Obviously we lost a lot from last year and we’ve got a lot of new guys coming up. People don’t know a lot about us, so we have a lot to prove this year, going under the radar, underdogs, and kind of using that as energy this season,” Besler said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys filling in those roles. They learned a lot from the guys last year; great leaders last year. So we’re just building off that last year and carrying that momentum this year.”
But just feeling like an underdog won’t mean much on Friday nights. Hempstead is competing in Class 5A, where 36 teams are vying for 16 playoff berths. Every week will bring a quality opponent.
“(Playing with a chip on your shoulder) can be valuable as long as those guys are ready and willing to come out and perform,” Hoerner said. “I think that if the right kids take the right approach, that if they’re playing with their backs against the wall and that chip on their shoulder, I think it can be really effective. That’s when I think you have those seasons where you go out and knock teams off.
“But, they’ve got to come out and perform, too. They can’t just have that chip on their shoulder and think it’s going to come to them and happen naturally.”