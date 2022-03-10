The Dubuqueland chapter of Pheasants Forever recently won the 2021 National Chapter of the Year Membership Award for its work in conservation.
Local members found a unique solution for fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 by hosting the first ever drive-through banquet. The event drew over 300 Pheasants Forever members, and its success prompted a second drive-through banquet later that year.
The successful campaigns enabled the Dubuqueland chapter to acquire land in Northeast Iowa for public hunting.
The Dubuqueland chapter acquired an additional 160 acres to the Hale Wildlife Area in Jones County, Iowa. That brought the total size of Hale Wildlife Area to nearly 500 total acres.
The McAndrews Wildlife Area in Jackson County, Iowa, also grew to over 600 total acres and the Oxford Junction Wildlife Area in Jones County, Iowa, grew to more than 500 acres under the Dubuqueland chapter’s efforts.
“All of this was accomplished through partnership with like-minded organizations and a strong coalition of Pheasants Forever chapters,” Brice Morris, the Pheasants Forever Northern Iowa Regional Representative, said in a statement announcing the honor. “In a state that’s over 97% privately owned, chapters like Dubuqueland are leading the way to ensure residents have as many outdoor opportunities as possible.”
The Dubuqueland chapter of Pheasants Forever will be holding its annual fundraising banquet on April 2 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. For tickets or more information, contact Dubuqueland president Tim Fiedler at 563-581-9034.
STOCKTON BASKETBALL OFFICIAL HONORED BY IHSA
David Gilliand, of Stockton, has been named the boys basketball official of the year by the Illinois High School Association. He will be recognized along with the officials of the year in 21 other sports during the 2022 IHSA Officials Conference on Saturday, July 9 at Normal Community West High School.
To be considered for the honor, an official must first be nominated by an Officials Association recognized by the IHSA. IHSA staff members then vote on the winners based on factors such as character, skill as an official, and levels worked in the IHSA state series.
WAHLERT GRAD COACHING IN STATE TOURNAMENT
Joel Rankin, a 1991 graduate of Dubuque Wahlert, picked up the 300th victory of his high school basketball coaching career on Tuesday, when top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes defeated Carroll, 65-45, in the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 3A boys state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Mustangs (20-5) play No. 4-seeded Winterset (20-5) at 2 p.m. today in the first semifinal. No. 3 Davenport Assumption (20-5) plays De Witt Central (19-6) in the 3:45 p.m. semifinal, and the winners meet at 5 p.m. Friday for the championship.
Rankin starred in basketball and baseball at Wahlert.