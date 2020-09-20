A capsule look at the Wisconsin girls cross country season:
BELMONT
Coach: Rebecca Garrison (3rd season)
Last season: The Braves finished fourth at the Six Rivers Conference meet.
Returning letterwinners: Anna Hardyman (jr.), Ashlee Meylor (jr.), Cyerra Billick (sr.), Lydia Parker (sr.).
Season outlook: The Braves have just the four runners out, so they won’t be able to compare team results to a year ago. The focus will instead be on individual PRs. Hardyman finished ninth at sectionals and just missed a trip to state.
BOSCOBEL
Coach: Skyler Reynolds
Last season: The Bulldogs finished third at the Division 3 sectional meet they hosted.
Returning state placewinner: Abri Brown (jr., 7th overall, 19:45.7).
Other top underclassmen in 2019: Avery Brown, Skyler Carlin, Maddie Fritz, Ellie Jillson, Makayla Fritz, Britney Glasbrenner.
Season outlook: The Bulldogs’ seven runners at the sectional meet were all underclassmen a year ago. Abri Brown was part of a strong group of underclassmen at the state meet. The top eight finishers were all juniors or younger.
CASSVILLE
Coach: Jennifer Bernetzke
Top underclassman in 2019: Ally Ihm placed 25th at sectionals as a sophomore.
DARLINGTON
Coach: Arnie Miehe (39th season)
Last season: The Redbirds finished second at the Division 3 sectional meet and finished ninth in their 16th overall trip to the state meet.
Returning state placewinners: Judith Meister (jr., 33rd overall, 20:52), Ashlynn Norgard (soph., 61st, 21:13), Morgan Black (sr., 63rd, 21:14), Allyson Meyers (jr., 91st, 22:03), Brooke Douglas (sr., 137th, 23:43).
Other returning runners: Xandria Olson (sr.), Elliana Ruiz (sr.), Layla McDermott (sr.), Kylie Schilling (jr.), Michelle Koeller (jr.), Gracie Cooper (soph.), Madyson King (soph.), Emily Velasco (soph.).
Promising newcomers: Ava Andrae, Addison DePauw, Maddie Eaton, Shayla Gould, Alyza Johnson, Alexis Murray, Lexi Olson, Raquel Reuter.
Season outlook: Darlington returns all but two of its runners from last year’s state meet team. The Redbirds return their top four runners from state and have added a talented group of newcomers to push for spots in the regular lineup.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT
Coaches: Denny McGraw and Joe Hanson
Last season: The co-op program finished seventh at the Division 2 River Valley Sectional meet.
Returning letterwinners: Emily Cody, Chloe Oberhauser, Brittany Thompson, Liva Winch, Haylee Kearns, Julia Thompson.
Season outlook: Dodgeville/Mineral Point hopes to give Lancaster a run for its money at the conference meet later this fall.
FENNIMORE
Coach: Ryanne Bell
Last season: The Golden Eagles placed 11th at the Division 3 sectional at Boscobel.
Top underclassmen in 2019: Lauryn Bunn, Alyssa Bray, Emma King, Faith Henkel, Alyssa Schoepp.
Season outlook: The Golden Eagles’ top three runners at the sectional meet were underclassmen last year. Five of the seven runners from that meet were also underclassmen.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach: Jacob Winkler (6th season)
Last season: The Panthers placed ninth at the Division 3 Boscobel Sectional.
Returning letterwinners: Hope Connolly (soph.), Ella Wolff (soph.), Evie Whitaker (soph.), Brena Straka (sr.), Brie Straka (sr.).
Promising newcomers: Leslie Bartolo-Rivera (soph.), Gracie Staskal (soph.), Meagan Cullen (fr.).
Outlook: Winkler believes the Panthers have the potential to have a couple of all-conference performers by the end of the season.
LANCASTER
Coach: Taylor Reynolds (12th season)
Last season: The Flying Arrows finished fifth at the Division 3 state meet at Wisconsin Rapids with 132 points. The Arrows also won the Sectional title.
Returning state placewinners: Bridee Birks (jr., 11th overall, 19:51), Kristin Muench (sr., 18th, 20:18), Anna Murphy (jr., 34th, 20:52), Meg Walker (jr., 88th, 21:55), Lainee Birks (soph., 95th, 22:10), Finey Knapp (jr., 112th, 22:46), Madison Schneider (soph., 126th, 23:15).
Other returning letterwinners: Madison Clauer (jr.), Kelly Freymiller (jr.), Gabi Dressler (jr.), Jenna Wolf (soph.), Mikayla Smith (soph.), Eden Bowen (soph.).
Promising newcomers: Leah Muench, Mallory Olmstead, Kylee Sitts, Katelynn Muldoon, Gianni Boebel, Mackenzie Morgan, Kaitlyn Sokolik.
Season outlook: The Arrows return all seven of the runners who competed at Wisconsin Rapids last season and figure to be in the hunt for another sectional title. The squad also includes a talented group of newcomers who could push for spots in the lineup.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach: Rob Serres (25th season as head coach, 38th in the program)
Last season: The Hillmen finished fourth in the Division 2 sectional meet at River Valley.
Returning letterwinners: Harmony Bell (sr.), Abigail Groomey (jr.), Paige Kerkenbush (soph.), Kendra Statsny (soph.), Assy Sasse (sr.), Alli Bird (soph.), Megan Hall (soph.), Grace Stombaugh (soph.), Kiersten Freed (sr.), Emma Pennekamp (sr.).
Promising newcomers: Emma Brunton, Ketura Goomey, Isabelle Rooney, Josi Yurs, Liz Poller, Shaena Prestegard, Emma Rooney, Skylar Stone, Sophia Stone, Eliza Schmieder, Anya Donner, Daisy Gatch.
Season outlook: The Hillmen graduated several key seniors last year and had a handful of runners opt to not run this season because of the coronavirus. So, there will be just two of the top seven runners from a year ago in the lineup, but Serres likes the attitude and work ethic of the group.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach: Mike Liddell
Last season: The Blackhawks finished sixth at the Division 2 sectional meet at River Valley.
Returning state placewinner: Meg Katzung (sr., 53rd overall, 20:34).
Other top underclassmen in 2019: Sadie Torgerson, Ava Hager, Ella Hager, Jayden Jenks, Teagan Radloff.
Season outlook: The Blackhawks had six underclassmen competing in the sectional meet last season.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach: Shane Sperle (4th season)
Last season: The Timberwolves took seventh at the sectional meet in Boscobel.
Returning letterwinners: Glenna Marshall (sr.), Faith Webb (sr.), Jessica Patterson (soph.), Alison West (jr.), Ruby Breuer (sr.).
Season outlook: The Timberwolves have two seniors who have been with the program since it started. Patterson earned second-team all-Six Rivers Conference accolades last season, and Webb led the team at sectionals with a 28th-place finish.
SHULLSBURG
Coach: Zach Wedige
Top underclassmen in 2019: Hildie Sigwarth finished 29th at sectionals as a sophomore, and Jaidyn Strang took 80th as a sophomore.
SOUTHWESTERN/CUBA CITY/BENTON
Coach: Paul Reynolds (11th season)
Last season: The tri-op placed 13th at the Division 2 sectional meet at River Valley.
Returning state finishers: Kayci Martensen (jr., state champion, 18:19.9).
Other returning letterwinners: Ashlyn Pizen, Michaela Runde.
Promising newcomers: Hanna Martensen, Cori Atten, Daira Chavez.
Season outlook: Kayci Martensen established herself as one of the state’s best as early as her freshman season. Her younger sister has been a strong addition to the team. The duo recently went 1-2 at the Darlington Invitational last weekend.