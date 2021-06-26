CASCADE, Iowa — A storm was brewing.
So was a game-breaking rally.
Sam Frasher delivered a go-ahead single as a steady rain fell in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Cascade held off rival Dyersville Beckman, 7-3, in a non-conference game Friday at Cascade High School.
“It was a little nerve-racking, but at the same time I knew that I could pull through and I knew our team could do it,” Frasher said. “Thank God we got it in before the rain came.”
Cascade (15-13) and Beckman (8-21) were tied, 2-2, through four innings as dark rain clouds began creeping closer from beyond center field.
As fans and parents urged players to score a run before the rain came, Cascade pitcher Alyssa Lux delivered an efficient seven-pitch, 1-2-3 top of the fifth.
That’s when the rain — and the runs — began falling.
Cascade catcher Taryn Hoffman reached on a one-out fielding error, Shannon Morris followed with a single and Frasher chased courtesy runner Emily Conlin home with a go-ahead single on a full-count pitch from Beckman starter Kaylee Ludwig.
“We even said, just in case, we have to score now. We have to have that sense of urgency,” Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “Basically, that fifth inning was like our seventh inning. And they came together and they got it done.”
Josey Frasher walked to load the bases and Beckman caught a break when Alyssa Koppes’ groundball off the third baseman’s glove caught Sam Frasher on the foot for the second out.
It turned out not to matter.
Sydney Weber drew a bases-loaded walk before Julia Ludwig delivered the big blow, a two-run single that gave the Cougars a 6-2 lead.
“That’s when playing with your heart comes in,” said Cascade’s Shannon Morris, who launched a no-doubt solo home run to left in the sixth. “No matter the circumstances, no matter the rain, you just have to keep pushing with your team. You just have to keep going.”
But Beckman refused to go away.
Lux hit Kaylee Ludwig and Lil McDermott with consecutive pitches before Jadyn Welling’s single loaded the bases.
Shea Steffen bounced out to third to bring home a run before Keeley Schmitt was hit by a pitch to reload the bases and bring the tying run to the plate with one out.
“I just had to really focus in. I couldn’t just let up right there, the game wasn’t even close to being over,” Lux said. “They could easily score five runs. I just needed to focus in and get the out.”
And that’s what she did, getting a strikeout for the second out before inducing a harmless flyout to left.
“We’re not going to quit. Never back down,” Trailblazers coach Ryan Meisner said. “A timely hit would have been nice, but they had a good pitcher and she got through the rain, too. She made some nice pitches and kept us off balance a little bit.”
“It’s a good learning experience. We’ve had a lot of those this year, so we just have to keep learning and keep playing better. And we are playing better. We’re having more fun now, we’re more focused. More victories lately, so it’s good.”
Sam Frasher’s RBI single in the first gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Beckman answered back with Welling’s RBI triple and a run-scoring single from Schmitt in the third. Cascade drew even on an error in the bottom of the third.
“You want to get wins, but right now it’s all about getting better every day,” Meisner said. “And we have. We’re doing that. Like everybody, we’re all impatient. We want to be there now.”