The last time Dubuque Senior faced its first-round playoff opponent, the Rams found themselves trailing by 21 points just 6 minutes into the game.
Preventing a recurrence will be priority No. 1 when 15th-seeded Senior (5-4) travels to face second-seeded and No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls (9-0) in the first round of the Iowa Class 4A playoffs tonight at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“They’re excited to get the chance to play in the Dome,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “Not every team gets to do that and that’s always a great honor for kids to be able to do that, and to do that in the playoffs is going to be a lot of fun for our kids.”
Quarterback Tom Casey completed 20 of 28 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Tigers, and receiver Kendrick Watkins-Hogue was limited to seven receptions for 53 yards and a score.
Casey leads Class 4A with 1,823 passing yards, and has 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Watkins-Hogue leads 4A in receptions (57) and receiving yards (1,018), and is second with nine touchdowns.
Cain McWilliams leads Senior’s ground attack with 998 yards — eighth in 4A — and eight touchdowns.
The Rams will have to slow down Cedar Falls running back Ryan Ostrich, who has run for 983 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ostrich ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns against Senior.
“We let the game get out of hand right away in the first quarter and if we don’t do that, if we play a decent game to begin the game, it’s a pretty even game the rest of the way through,” Ploessl said. “Our kids are excited to play that one and to play a team that we’re used to, or we’re seen and we know about.”
The winner of tonight’s game will play either No. 7-seed Bettendorf (7-2) or No. 13 Linn-Mar (6-3) in the state quarterfinals.