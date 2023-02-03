Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling tournament continues into its second day this morning at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
The opening session begins with the blood round, where the consolation fourth-round winners clinch a top-eight finish and the losers head home.
This session will have two more consolation rounds plus seventh-place matches. The final session begins at 6 p.m. with championship, third-place and fifth-place matches.
Below is a list of how area qualifiers have fared. Check back throughout the day as this list is updated.
CONSOLATION FOURTH ROUND
115 -- Hannah Reel (Dubuque Senior) won by medical forfeit over Jasmine Oleson (Cedar Falls).
120 -- Calista Rodish (Raccoon River-Northwest) maj. dec. Ava McDermott (Dubuque Wahlert) 9-0.
125 -- Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) dec. Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge) 9-7, SV.
155 -- Josie Jecklin (Western Dubuque) dec. Teegan Sulentich (Washington) 4-2, SV.
190 -- Isabelle Kipp (South Winneshiek) dec. Sharidan Engelken (Western Dubuque) 13-8.
235 -- Haley Armstrong (S.W.A.T. Valkyrie) pinned Katelyn Brokus (Dubuque Hempstead) 1:06.
CONSOLATION FIFTH ROUND
115 -- Adison Musser (Anamosa) pinned Hannah Reel (Senior) 1:32.
125 -- Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) dec. Autumn Stonecypher (West Fork) 7-2.
155 -- Erika Brokovich (Cedar Rapids Prairie) dec. Josie Jecklin (Western Dubuque) 3-2, UTB.
CONSOLATION SIXTH ROUND
125 -- Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) vs. Sophia Barnes (Council Bluffs Lewis Central)
SEVENTH-PLACE MATCHES
115 -- Hannah Reel (Senior) vs. Aaleyah McMaster (West Des Moines Valley)
155 -- Josie Jecklin (Western Dubuque) vs. Haylee McGrew (Des Moines Public Schools)
