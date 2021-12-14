Alex Steeves barely had time to think about fulfilling a lifelong dream.
And he actually kind of preferred it that way.
The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted the former Dubuque Fighting Saints left wing to the National Hockey League last Monday, and the very next night he found himself skating on the fourth line with center Pierre Engvall and right wing Kyle Clifford against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Steeves’ whirlwind first week in the NHL included two more games, his 22nd birthday on Friday and his first point — an assist in a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Toronto won two of the first three games with Steeves in the lineup.
“Honestly, this week has gone by really, really fast,” Steeves said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon before the team departed for Edmonton. “Getting called up the day before my first game, I didn’t have a chance to practice with the team or really get to know the guys, so I was kind of thrown into the fire.
“But it was actually kind of nice to do it that way, because it really helped me focus on playing a very simple game and doing my job. It’s been super fun and very special, especially since I had a chance to share the experience with my family. It’s been a dream come true, but the important thing is continuing to work hard so I can make the most of this call-up.”
Steeves shared a first NHL game tradition — a solo first lap around the ice in warmups — with fellow call-up Kristians Rubins. The Maple Leafs also promoted Alex Biega after placing Mitch Marner and Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve and ruling Travis Dermott out with a shoulder injury. At the same time, Jason Spezza awaited a suspension hearing.
“It was kind of a strange situation in Steeves’ case in particular, because he wasn’t in our (fall training) camp, he didn’t really know any of the guys and none of the guys really knew him,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said in Tuesday’s post-game press conference. “He just kind of dropped in here, but I thought he played with confidence in his game and got better throughout.
“He has some really good details in his game, and he’s a really smart guy. He played with a good conscience out on the ice. I really liked the confidence both of those guys showed with the puck in their first NHL game.”
Steeves, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Bedford, N.H., developed into one of the most-sought collegiate free agents last spring following his junior season at the University of Notre Dame. He tallied 15 goals and 32 points in 32 games with the Fighting Irish a year ago and finished his NCAA career with 33 goals and 69 points in 104 games.
Despite turning pro, Steeves hasn’t put Notre Dame behind him. He plans to return to South Bend, Ind., either in the summer or after his playing days end so he can complete the 10 credit hours he needs to receive his accounting degree.
Steeves impressed the Maple Leafs brass during development camp this fall, but he suffered a separated shoulder during the first game of the Traverse City Prospects Tournament. He missed six weeks while rehabilitating his shoulder.
“That was frustrating, for sure, mainly because I was heading into my first year of professional hockey and I wanted to make a good impression on the team, especially with the kind of noise I was making in rookie camp,” Steeves said. “I was really hoping for a chance to participate in an NHL camp and possibly even play in some preseason games with the Leafs.
“I knew I wasn’t going to make the Leafs out of camp, just because of the numbers. But I wanted to make that good impression and hopefully be one of the last forwards cut. That would have been really good for me. It was even more frustrating because I’d been pretty durable all through college and when I was in the USHL.”
Steeves quickly made up for lost time. He contributed seven goals and 12 points for the Maple Leafs’ top minor league affiliate, the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.
“I’m definitely not the type of player who likes sitting out and watching,” Steeves said. “I tried to take the position of using the extra time to get to know the staff and the guys and to get in the best shape possible. But I also paid really close attention when I was watching games so I could mentally prepare for the role I was going to have when I was healthy enough to play.”
Because the Maple Leafs and Marlies share the same practice facility and developmental staff, Steeves experienced a relatively smooth transition from the AHL to the NHL. And he didn’t have to relocate.
Steeves rents an apartment with former Notre Dame teammate Matt Hellickson, a defenseman who signed a free agent contract with the Marlies in the offseason. They live a one-minute walk from the rink.
Keefe appreciates Steeves’ adaptability, especially at a time when the Leafs have been shorthanded. Toronto (19-8-2) shares first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers and will need contributions from its call-ups to avoid a drastic drop off.
“It’s a credit to our scouting staff to find guys, such as Steeves, who can come in as a first-year pro who missed camp but can step in and play an NHL game and do a good job,” Keefe said. “He’s a guy the organization was really high on when they signed him, and he continued that with the way he played in development camp and the rookie tournament and the way he played when he returned to the lineup after being out for six weeks.”
While his first week has breezed past him, Steeves said he has taken plenty of time to reflect on his journey to the NHL. That includes his two seasons in Dubuque.
Steeves scored 26 goals and 75 points in 108 games with the Saints in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He averaged more than a point per game in his second season and earned the USHL’s prestigious Scholar-Athlete Award following his senior year at Dubuque Senior High School.
“I feel very fortunate for all of the coaches I’ve had throughout my career, because they’ve all instilled the confidence in me that I could become a National Hockey League player,” Steeves said. “They helped me grow as a hockey player as well as a person. But there were also times when I experienced adversity, and those have also motivated me to get to this point.
“So, you have to make it a holistic reflection. It’s definitely been a long road, and hopefully there’s an even longer road ahead for me in the NHL. But it is important to reflect on all the people who have helped you along the way. Hockey is such a tight-knit community and you have to deal with success and failure. But that’s what makes you a better player and a better person.”