It was a record-setting day for the Dubuque Senior girls bowling program.
Morgan Bettcher broke the school record with a 258-242—500 series and the Rams set the program’s record for most pins in a 3,043-2,538 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday afternoon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Clara Pregler added a 224-190—414 series and Mackenzie Lang rolled a 205-208—413.
Cedar Falls 2,318; Dubuque Wahlert 1,983 — At Cherry Lanes: Erin King’s 326 series led the Golden Eagles, but the Tigers won the match.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 3,004; Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,998 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Drake Reed bowled a 449, Zachary Wlochal added a 438 and Michael Wlochal had a 401, and the Rams edged the J-Hawks after leading by a single pin after individuals.
Cedar Falls 2,917; Dubuque Wahlert 2,650 — At Cherry Lanes: Aaron Kluesner rolled a 398 series to lead the Golden Eagles in a loss to Cedar Falls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 70, Anamosa 65 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking scored 25 points, Hunter Putman added 16 and Robert Paulsen had 13 as the Comets held off the Raiders.
Beckman Catholic 51, Monticello 48 — At Monticello, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 29 points and Eli Kluesner added 10 as the Trailblazers clipped the Panthers.
Camanche 64, Cascade 51 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cass Hoffman scored 19 points and Jackson Lieurance and Cole McDermott added 14 apiece, but the Cougars fell at home.
Cassville 60, Belmont 37 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Comets led by 18 points at halftime and pulled away from there to beat the Braves.
Highland 61, Shullsburg 36 —At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Cardinals built a 20-point halftime lead and expanded it in the second half for a win over the Miners.
River Ridge (Wis.) 66, Potosi 44 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves outed the Chieftains for a Six Rivers Conference win.
South Beloit 47, East Dubuque 28 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: South Beloit shook off a long road trip to beat the Warriors and drop East Dubuque to 4-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 45, Camanche 22 — At Cascade, Iowa: Molly Roling scored 22 points and Cascade improved to 7-0.
Monticello 49, Beckman Catholic 27 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Panthers surged past the Trailblazers for a River Valley Conference victory.
Bellevue 39, Anamosa 36 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Comets clipped the Raiders in River Valley Conference action.
Maquoketa 57, Northeast 51 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals held off the Rebels for a River Valley Conference win.
West Delaware 54, Independence 37 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks opened up a 16-point halftime lead and cruised past the rival Mustangs.
Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Maquoketa Valley 38 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Vikings topped the Wildcats in their Tri-Rivers Conference contest.
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 30 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg scored 20 points, Olivia Olson added 18, and the Cubans blew past Riverdale after leading by 27 points at halftime.
Fennimore 57, Southwestern 39 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles led by 11 points at halftime and pulled away for a SWAL victory over the Wildcats.
Platteville 63, Lancaster 38 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 22 points, Lizzie Poller added 13 and the Hillmen pulled away in the second half to beat the rival Flying Arrows.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cougars claim title — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Kalvin Manternach (120), Ty Frasher (152), Evan Vogel (160), Cade Rausch (220) and Bayne Manternach (285) won by fall as Cascade beat Dubuque Wahlert, 39-36, to win the Clayton Ridge Duals. The Cougars also defeated Edgewood-Colesburg (72-6), Clayton Ridge (69-12) and Central Elkader (54-22). Wahlert finished runner-up with victories over Elkader (51-24), Clayton Ridge (64-12) and Ed-Co (64-6). Clayton Ridge defeated Ed-Co (42-6) and lost to Elkader (30-24).
Hawks take 2nd — At Waterloo, Iowa: Carson Less (120), Jax Miller (126), Will Ward (195) and Cameron Geuther (285) each went 3-0 as West Delaware finished runner-up in its bracket on the first day of the Battle of Waterloo dual tournament. West Delaware beat Waterloo East (54-25) and Nashua-Plainfield (42-31) before losing to perennial Class 1A power Don Bosco (46-19) in the championship match. The Hawks will compete in Pool 2 today.
Bobcats 6th — At Waterloo, Iowa: Derek Hoerner went 3-0 with two pins at 195 pounds as Western Dubuque went 1-2 in its bracket on the opening day of the Battle of Waterloo. The Bobcats lost to Alburnett (51-27) in its first-round match, then beat Charles City (57-21) before losing in the fifth-place match to Iowa City High (37-36) in a rematch from the night before. Western Dubuque will compete in Pool 6 today.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Rams 6th — At Waterloo, Iowa: Kyra Goedken (235) won all three matches by forfeit, and Carly Hefel (100) won by fall and technical fall as Dubuque Senior placed sixth in its bracket on the first day of the Battle of Waterloo. The Rams lost in the first round to North Scott (61-17) and rebounded to beat Waterloo East (66-12) before falling to Crestwood (48-27) in the fifth-place match. The Rams will compete in the fifth/sixth pool today.
Cougars crown 2 champs — At DeWitt, Iowa: Kinzi Martin pinned her way to the 125C championship and Leah Schwenker did the same to win the 170 title as Cascade placed ninth as a team at the Saber Invitational. Adessa Leibfried finished runner-up at 125 for Bellevue, which placed 10th.
