It was a record-setting day for the Dubuque Senior girls bowling program.

Morgan Bettcher broke the school record with a 258-242—500 series and the Rams set the program’s record for most pins in a 3,043-2,538 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday afternoon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

