FARLEY, Iowa — Dyan Gotto kept pounding the strike zone all night long.
The left-hander, who will begin his junior year at Wartburg College in a few weeks, pitched a two-hitter on Wednesday night to lead Farley to a 1-0 victory over Key West in the championship game of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League postseason tournament.
The Hawks also won the EIHL preseason tournament and their own tournament. They will host Bernard at 7 p.m. Friday in the Prairie League final.
“Key West has a lot of guys who either played college baseball or are still playing college baseball, and top-to-bottom they’re always really solid, so it feels pretty good to win this,” Gotto said. “There are a lot of really good teams in this league, so it means a lot to win it. We have an opportunity to win another one on Friday, so we’re going to do our best to keep grinding.
“I was able to get ahead in the count early and get on them a little bit, and once I started pumping strikes, they tried to get better at-bats and started taking pitches. It helped that I had my off-speed pitches working.”
Gotto struck out six and walked only two. His counterpart, right-handed pitcher Kevin Hunley, had both of Key West’s hits, both singles.
The Ramblers put only three runners in scoring position, including two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
“That’s the best game Dylan’s pitched all year,” Farley manager Paul Scherrman said. “He dug in. Two-hitting a team like Key West is awfully tough. So, kudos to him tonight.”
Farley scratched out a run in the top of the third inning to give Gotto the only run he needed. Brian Miller drew a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position on Max Pins’ perfectly executed bunt. After a Parker Ridge walk and a Tony Anstoetter fielder’s choice, Craig Kerper slapped a two-out single the opposite way to right field to drive in the only run.
“You want to get those runs early, because you never know how things are going to turn out in the end,” Kerper said. “Against these guys, it’s aways tough. If we can push across a couple early, it makes a difference.
“You can’t say enough about Dylan, battling all the way through the seventh inning. You don’t expect one run to be enough against a team like Key West, but Dylan was on tonight. We got them early, and we held on late.”
Key West threatened in the bottom of the fourth. Anthony Razo reached on a dropped third strike and took second on Nick Woltkamp’s bunt. Brett LaMere walked and both runners advanced on Jake Blunt’s ground out. But Gotto fanned Jake Oglesby to end the inning.
In the seventh, Blunt led off with a walk and stole second. But Gotto retired three of the next four batters to strand him there.
Key West was vying for its third tournament title of the summer. The Ramblers won the Worthington and Cascade tournaments.