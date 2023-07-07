The Western Dubuque Bobcats put themselves in the best position possible to defend the first state baseball championship in program history.
In topping the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 3A poll from wire to wire, the Bobcats earned the No. 1 overall seed for the postseason, which begins today. Along the way, they won the first Mississippi Valley Conference championship since joining the league in 2018-19.
Dubuque Wahlert also earned a No. 1 seed and will play at home throughout substate play.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 3A substate tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of www.gobound.com/ia/:
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 3
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 8-seeded Maquoketa (8-22) vs. No. 1 Western Dubuque (30-9) at Farley, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Independence (20-19) at No. 4 Decorah (16-16), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mount Vernon (11-19) at No. 2 West Delaware (25-11), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Charles City (17-16) at No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-11), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — Western Dubuque-Maquoketa winner vs. Decorah-Independence winner, 7 p.m.; West Delaware-Mount Vernon winner vs. Waverly-Shell Rock-Charles City winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s championship — Semifinal winners TBA, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Isaac Then (.433, 52-for-120, 17 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 36 RBIs), Brett Harris (.423, 55-for-130, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 38 RBIs), Caleb Klein (.420, 47-for-112, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 1 home run, 24 RBIs), Connor Maiers (.364, 40-for-110, 6 doubles, 6 triples, 33 RBIs), Jake Goodman (.357, 46-for-129, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 26 RBIs), Hunter Quagliano (.317, 38-for-120, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 34 RBIs), Colton McIlrath (.298, 28-for-94, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 25 RBIs), Bradyn Delaney (.288, 32-for-111, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs), Tanner Anderson (.257, 19-for-74, 1 double, 16 RBIs).
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Ryan Klostermann (7-0, 3.28 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 47 innings), Clayten Lindecker (5-1, 1.57 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 44 2/3 innings), Harris (4-2, 1.85 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 41 2/3 innings), Then (4-3, 4.74 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 41 1/3 innings), Anderson (6-1, 3.09 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 34 innings), Maiers (2-2, 3.80 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 31 1/3 innings).
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Braedon Tranel (.398, 35-for-88, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs), Dylan Mangler (.297, 27-for-91, 5 doubles, 11 RBIs), Jaden Fitzpatrick (.292, 26-for-89, 5 doubles, 10 RBIs), Kasey Coakley (.275, 30-for-109, 4 doubles, 9 RBIs), Brady Pauls (.230, 23-for-100, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 19 RBIs).
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Tranel (3-3, 3.10 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 38 1/3 innings), Mangler (2-2, 0.61 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings), Coakley (1-6, 6.23 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 30 1/3 innings), Fitzpatrick (0-6, 5.62 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Jarret Dostal (0-2, 5.92 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 26 innings), Pauls (2-2, 3.23 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings).
West Delaware offensive leaders — Peyton Aldrich (.330, 32-for-97, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 17 RBIs), Maddux Lott (.324, 33-for-102, 4 doubles, 18 RBIs), Will Ward (.315, 34-for-108, 7 doubles, 5 home runs, 34 RBIs), Hayden Lyness (.309, 34-for-110, 3 doubles, 5 triples, 25 RBIs), Tyrus Werner (.301, 31-for-103, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 13 RBIs), Brady Schaul (.292, 21-for-72, 4 doubles, 11 RBIs), Brent Yonkovic (.283, 32-for-113, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs), Sam Niles (.265, 27-for-102, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBIs.)
West Delaware pitching leaders — Niles (3-3, 3.76 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 41 innings), Aldrich (6-2, 3.82 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 40 1/3 innings), Keagan Jackson (2-0, 2.29 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings), Lyness (4-1, 2.90 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 29 innings), Seth Goebel (2-0, 2.92 ERA, 6 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), Yonkovic (5-2, 2.26 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Western Dubuque has held the No. 1 spot in the Class 3A poll the entire season, and for good reason. The defending state champions have outscored their opponents, 330-160, while posting a .343 team average and 3.08 team ERA against primarily Class 4A competition in the MVC. Western Dubuque hasn’t suffered consecutive losses since May 22 at Pleasant Valley and has won 9 of 12 entering the postseason … Maquoketa has been outscored, 172-113. The Cardinals hit .254 as a team and have a 4.27 team ERA. They enter the postseason on a three-game losing streak after winning three straight … West Delaware, which reached the state quarterfinals last summer, outscored their opponents, 220-146, while batting .289 as a team and posting a 3.21 team ERA. The Hawks have won three straight and 7 of 9.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 4
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 8-seeded Vinton-Shellsburg (2-27) vs. No. 1 Dubuque Wahlert (26-13) at Petrakis Park, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Solon (21-19) at No. 4 Clear Creek-Amana (19-13), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Washington (4-22) at No. 2 Davenport Assumption (22-12), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Center Point-Urbana (16-14) at No. 3 DeWitt Central (24-14), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — Wahlert-Vinton-Shellsburg winner vs. Clear Creek-Amana-Solon winner, 7 p.m.; Assumption-Washington winner vs. DeWitt-CPU winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s championship — Semifinal winners TBA, 7 p.m.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Patrick Fitzgerald (.340, 33-for-97, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 24 RBIs), Ryan Brosius (.336, 39-for-116, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 17 RBIs), Jack Walsh (.333, 39-for-117, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 22 RBIs), Will Specht (.310, 35-for-113, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 17 RBIs), Seamus Crahan (.308, 32-for-104, 7 doubles, 25 RBIs), Bryce Rudiger (.300, 33-f0r-110, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 22 RBIs), Owen Wallace (.272, 22-for-81, 9 RBIs), Foti Rigopolous (.250, 10-for-40, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs), Bode Nagelmaker (.237, 23-for-97, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 17 RBIs).
Wahlert pitching leaders — Rudiger (3-1, 1.69 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 45 2/3 innings), Brosius (4-2, 3.92 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 39 1/3 innings), Rigopolous (4-2, 3.32 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 38 innings), Zach Callahan (3-3, 2.53 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 36 innings), Brandon Cummer (4-1, 3.71 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 28 1/3 innings), Walsh (2-1, 12 saves, 0.55 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 25 1/3 innings), Crahan (3-2, 3.82 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 22 innings), Specht (2-1, 3.23 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 17 1/3 innings).
Outlook — The top-seeded Golden Eagles outscored their opponents, 226-193, while posting a .294 team batting average and 3.12 ERA. Cedar Rapids Kennedy swept Wahlert in a MVC twin bill on Monday, but prior to that the Eagles won 5 of 6 and 12 of 14. They are one of only two Class 3A teams to hand top-ranked Western Dubuque a loss this season.