Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then makes a play at first base during a game earlier this season against Dubuque Hempstead. Then and the Bobcats open the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 tournament tonight against Maquoketa.

 Stephen Gassman

The Western Dubuque Bobcats put themselves in the best position possible to defend the first state baseball championship in program history.

In topping the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 3A poll from wire to wire, the Bobcats earned the No. 1 overall seed for the postseason, which begins today. Along the way, they won the first Mississippi Valley Conference championship since joining the league in 2018-19.

