A panoramic view of the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 Stephen Gassman

For the first time in 46 years, Dubuque County will host a Midwest League baseball game tonight.

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels, two teams with professional baseball histories dating to the late 1800s, will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the Major League Baseball stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

