For the first time in 46 years, Dubuque County will host a Midwest League baseball game tonight.
The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels, two teams with professional baseball histories dating to the late 1800s, will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the Major League Baseball stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
Dubuque County hasn’t hosted a Midwest League game since 1976, when the Houston Astros’ Class A affiliate departed Dubuque. The city hosted professional baseball in various leagues for 52 seasons beginning in 1879, but the original Petrakis Park, located at the end of Fourth Street near the Mississippi River, fell well short of professional standards and the Astros moved their affiliate to Kissimmee, Fla., for the 1977 season.
The River Bandits, the High Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, won the Midwest League playoffs last season. And they beat the Kernels, an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, three games to two. Last summer, the Midwest League shifted from Low Class A to High Class A following Major League Baseball’s reorganization of the Minor League Baseball system.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s game:
Time: 6 p.m.
Television: MLB Network (Broadcast team of Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds and Jon Morosi)
Tickets: The game is sold out.
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS
Second-half record: 12-24 (sixth place, 11 games out of first place in West Division). Quad Cities also finished last with a 26-40 record, 17 games out of first, in the first half.
New identity tonight: The host River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox, their off-and-on moniker from 1913 to 1937.
History: The Quad Cities have hosted professional baseball since 1879, and the team has been known as the River Bandits since 2008. They joined the Midwest League as an expansion team in 1960. Since then, they have gone by the names Braves, Angels, Cubs and the Swing. The team plays in Davenport, Iowa, on the banks of the Mississippi River in Modern Woodmen Park, the fourth-oldest stadium in Minor League Baseball and in its 91st season.
Midwest League champs: 1968, 1971 and 1990 as the Angels; 1979 as the Cubs; 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021 as the River Bandits. Only the Fox Cities/Wisconsin and Waterloo/Lansing franchises have more Midwest League titles, with nine.
Top prospects: Beck Way, a right-handed pitcher with a 1-1 record, 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings, is the No. 12 prospect in the Royals organization, according to MLB.com … Peyton Wilson, a second baseman with a .252 average (58-for-250) with 25 RBIs in 60 games, is the No. 14 prospect in the system … Luca Tresh, a catcher with a .273 average (82-for-300) and 54 RBIs, is the No. 26 prospect in the system … Earlier this season, the roster included No. 6 prospect Jonathan Bowlan, No. 24 Noah Murdoch and No. 27 Tyler Gentry. All three have been promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELS
Second-half record: 18-18 (third place, 5 games out of first place in West Division). Cedar Rapids won the first half with a 42-23 record to qualify for the playoffs in September.
New identity tonight: The visiting Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, their nickname from 1904-1932.
History: Cedar Rapids has hosted professional baseball since 1890, and the team has been known as the Kernels since 1993. They left the Illinois-Indiana-Iowa League for the Midwest League in 1962. Since then, they have gone by the names Red Raiders, Cardinals, Astros, Giants and Reds. The Kernels play at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which opened in 2002 southwest of downtown Cedar Rapids.
Midwest League champs: 1988 and 1992 as the Reds; 1994 as the Kernels.
Top prospects: Aaron Sabato, a first baseman with a .228 average (64-for-281), 17 home runs and 57 RBIs, is the No. 12 prospect in the Twins organization, according to MLB.com … Alerick Soularie, a second baseman/outfielder with a .225 average (69-for-307) and 35 RBIs, is the No. 18 prospect in the system … David Festa, a right-handed pitcher with a 6-2 record, 2.75 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings, is the No. 25 prospect … Sean Mooney, a right-handed pitcher with a 2-2 record, 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 54 innings, is the No. 26 prospect … Jake Rucker, a corner infielder with a .265 average (26-for-98) and 15 RBIs in 27 games, is the No. 30 prospect … Earlier this season, the roster included No. 21 prospect Casey Legumina, who has been promoted to Double-A Wichita.
MIDWEST LEAGUE
History: The Midwest League dates to 1956. It has been a Class A circuit for most of its existence, but Major League Baseball elevated it to High Class A with its restructuring of the Minor League Baseball system prior to the 2021 season. Iowa’s two other Midwest League teams — the Clinton Lumberkings and Burlington Bees — were eliminated with the restructuring and now compete in the summer collegiate Prospects League.
The Dubuque Packers played in the Midwest League from 1956-67 and 1974-76, and the Dubuque Royals were a member for the 1968 season. Dubuque hosted a second team, the Midwest Dodgers, for the final month of the 1962 season after the league moved it out of Keokuk, Iowa.
Notable alumni: Jim Bunning, Carlton Fisk, Nomar Garciaparra, Trevor Hoffman, Clayton Kershaw, Joe Maddon, Greg Maddux, Juan Marichal, Yadier Molina, Paul Molitor, David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Ryne Sandberg, Ted Simmons, Mike Trout, Kerry Wood.
