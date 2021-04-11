The offense shined early and the defense brought it home.
Galena used two big scoring plays in the first half and a huge interception in the final minutes to defeat rival Stockton, 14-6, Saturday at Carns Field in Hazel Green, Wis.
The Pirates improved to 4-0 on this pandemic-altered spring schedule. Coach Ed Freed said it’s nice to see his team rejuvenated after consecutive 2-7 seasons.
“It’s great for us to have that confidence,” Freed said. “We are trying to get our program back to the top level. We have been down the last couple of years and I can’t say enough about our seniors.”
Galena’s offense got off to a simmering start. On its first drive of the game, quarterback Ethan Hefel connected with Khalid Newton on a 51-yard scoring pass to take an early 6-0 lead.
“That was a huge play for us,” Freed said. “We knew that we needed to get some big plays as early as possible. With the weather coming, we thought it was important to get a big play.”
At 5:50 of the second quarter, Galena used the Hefel to Newton combo once again. A shovel pass from the junior quarterback to the senior wideout resulted in a 70-yard touchdown and gave the Pirates a 14-0 advantage.
Stockton was able to cut into the lead right before halftime. Workhorse running back Jason Hermann, who rushed for 120 yards on 34 attempts, punched it in from 5 yards with 59 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 14-6.
It was the last time either time found the end zone.
Knowing the prowess of Stockton’s running game, Galena relied on a bend-but-don’t-break defense in the second half. The Blackhawks tallied 155 yards on the ground, but were unable to convert that into a score.
With a 1:30 left in the game and Stockton driving, Galena safety Will Knack came up with a game-sealing interception in the end zone — his second of the game — to preserve the win.
“Our defense stepped up,” Freed said. “I can’t say enough about how our defense played with some huge stops.”
Galena senior running back/linebacker Peyton Bauer was a force on both sides of the ball on Saturday as he rushed for 70 yards and was a central piece in the defensive effort.
“We all played an amazing game,” Bauer said. “We had a bunch of really important stops on defense and that was the key. Defense wins games. Everyone played their heart out in the game and it turned out good.”
Hefel, who also plays free safety, said it was crucial to get out to an early lead and ramp up the defense.
“That was a big part of the game,” he said. “Having that lead at halftime was really nice. We knew their defense was going to be tough, so we knew our defense had to step up and we came through.”
The Pirates travel to defending Illinois Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow next Friday night for a marquee matchup.
Bauer says his team is up for the challenge.
“We were predicted to go 1-5 at the beginning of the year, so being 4-0 and proving people wrong is an amazing feeling,” he said. “Now that we are back on track, we know we can compete with them.”
Added Hefel: “Galena has been down the last couple of years, we are just trying to leave a legacy and make the most of it.”