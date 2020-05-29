Joe Edler has first-hand knowledge of how to win prep football games.
Run the football. Then run it again. When the defense is tired, pound the rock one more time.
That’s the plan the new East Dubuque head football coach plans to bring to the team this fall.
“My experience playing and coaching the last three years, you have to be able to run the ball,” said Edler, who teaches junior high science at East Dubuque. “If you can run the ball in this conference, you can make it out. You can make a run in the playoffs. Run the ball, play fast and play physical. That’s going to be our whole mentality for hopefully years to come.”
Edler is taking over for the retired Terry Breitbach, who led the program for 14 years. Two of the best seasons in program history came under Breitbach in 2009 and 2010 in runs to the Illinois Class 1A state quarterfinals, where both seasons ended at the hands of Lena-Winslow and starting quarterback Edler.
“It’s kind of come full circle now,” Edler said. “I was a junior and senior during those playoff runs, and when we came to East Dubuque you noticed the nice facility and what they had done to establish the program here. We want to keep building that tradition of excellence. We’ve got the athletes, and we’ve got to get the ball into the hands of those athletes.”
Edler became adept at handing off the football with the Panthers, who bludgeoned teams on the ground in their run to the state semifinals in 2009 and in capturing the program’s first state championship in 2010.
In Le-Win’s 47-14 rout of Tuscola in the 2010 title game, Edler rushed once himself and handed off 59 times for 372 yards on the ground. He completed his one and only pass of the game for 16 yards.
“If you can run the ball, and run the ball well, you win football games,” Edler said. “Even if the defense knows it’s coming. We want to bring that type of ground game here to East Dubuque.”
Edler’s younger brother, Sean Ormiston, can also attest what running the ball can do. He rushed for an NUIC record 4,400 career yards at Le-Win and powered the program to another state championship last fall. Ormiston will walk-on at the University of Iowa this season.
“It was pretty cool to see him do that and I was able to experience that with him as a brother and coach in the stands,” Edler said.
Edler played a year of football at Loras College before transferring to Northern Illinois to focus on academics. During the summers, he would help on the sidelines at Lena-Winslow and over the past three seasons was a varsity assistant at Orangeville.
Edler’s biggest task sits in front of him — turning around a proud program that hasn’t had a winning campaign since 2014 and has gone 14-31 over the last five seasons.
“It all starts with the line, those guys don’t get the glory but they should,” Edler said. “If you have a good line, you’ll go far. I got to hand the ball off most of the time, and sure we passed some and did quarterback runs, but if you build a great line why do anything else? That’s the focus we want as a coaching staff.”