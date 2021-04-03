The Clarke baseball team is on a roll.
With two victories over Culver-Stockton on Friday in Peosta, Iowa, the Pride have now won 13 of their last 15 contests.
Clarke outslugged CSU in the first game. They erupted for 18 hits in the 17-15 victory. Donovyn Curiel, Travis McFarland, Tavan Shahidi and Dubuque Senior grad Tucker Mai all had homers in the offensive outburst.
Cascade native Bryce Simon went 3-for-3 and Dubuque Hempstead product Connor Crabill picked up the win in relief as Clarke (22-8, 12-2 Heart of America Conference) earned a 6-5 victory in Game 2.
Dubuque 1-5, Westminster 0-1 — At Dan Runkle Field: The Spartans’ lone run in the first was all the offense needed as Jordan Nelson threw seven masterful innings in Game 1. Kyle Radi, Jake Cekander and Kellen Mitchell had two hits apiece in the second game as Dubuque (5-10) swept.
Simpson 4-11, Loras 3-15 — At Indianola, Iowa: Bill Luzzo had three hits including a home run, while Luke Fennelly and Ryan Wohlers added two apiece as the Duhawks surged back to claim the second game and earned the split on Thursday.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Cascade claims 4 events — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars crowned two individual winners and claimed two team events in the Cascade Early Bird Invitational. Jack Menster won the 100 meters in 11.46 and Jackson McAleer the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.00. The Cougars also won the sprint medley and distance medley relays.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Bobcats crown 7 champs — At Cascade, Iowa: Elly Burds won the 800 meters in 2:29.95, Lauren Klein the 1,500 in 5:17.10, and Lily Boge placed first in the 3,000 with a time of 11:22.85. WD also claimed golds in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.
PREP FOOTBALL
Stockton 44, Rockford Christian Life 20 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks (1-2) broke open a tied game at halftime with a 24-0 scoring run in the second half to earn their first win.
WRESTLING
Nutter competes at Olympic trials — At Fort Worth, Texas: Alston Nutter, a state champion at Fennimore, won his 67-kg first-round Greco Roman match at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, but lost his next two matches and was eliminated.
Nutter won a 12-9 decision over New York Athletic Club’s Peyton Omania in the first round at 67 kilograms.
He subsequently dropped a 6-0 decision to Army’s Ellis Coleman in the quarterfinals, then lost by 8-0 technical fall to NYAC’s Nolan Baker in the consolation second round.