The final day of the Iowa high school wrestling season has arrived and 16 of the area’s 36 qualifiers will sort out their final placing over two sessions.
The championship session is scheduled to begin at 5:15 with awards, Hall of Fame inductions and the Grand March.
Here is a list of today’s area results:
CLASS 3A
FINALS
220: JoJo Lewis (Hempstead) vs. Ben Kueter (Iowa City High)
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106: Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk) pinned Mitchell Pins (Hempstead) 1:48.
160: Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead) tech. fall Colin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 16-0.
THIRD-PLACE MATCH
160: Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead) dec. Gabe Carver (Urbandale (5-0).
FIFTH-PLACE MATCH
106: Reid Foster (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. Mitchell Pins (Hempstead) 5-1.
SEVENTH-PLACE MATCHES
113: Aiden Serrano (Carlisle) pinned Evan Bratten (Hempstead) 1:34.
120: Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) pinned Mitchell Murphy (Hempstead) 1:03.
182: Xander Kenworthy (Ankeny) dec. Logan Massey (Western Dubuque) 9-7, SV.
CLASS 2A
285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) vs. Will Textor (Dike-New Hartford)
126: Jerren Gille (Wahlert) dec. Jayden Gargano (Humboldt) 4-2.
160: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. Carter Straw (Independence) 3-1.
195: Gavin Bridgewater (South Tama County) pinned Will Ward (West Delaware) 4:55.
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
126: Kaiden Dietzenbach (Burlington Notre Dame) dec. Jerren Gille (Wahlert) 6-3.
160: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. Max Gast (Osage) 5-0.
195: Will Ward (West Delaware) pinned CJ Hisler (Webster City) 2:52.
SEVENTH-PLACE MATCH
120: Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. Christian Ahrens (Creston) 2-1.
CLASS 1A
195: Nathan Beitz (Maquoketa Valley) maj. dec. Ben Saxton (Emmetsburg) 11-2.
220: Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine) dec. Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 6-4.
195: Nathan Beitz (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Jack Schwenn (Belle Plaine) 5:07.
220: Jack Hiland (Bellevue) dec. David Smith (West Hancock) 8-4.
220: Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Aiden Heitland (AGWSR) 1:35.
285: Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) dec. Gage Jorgenson (Emmetsburg) 3-1.
