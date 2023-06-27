The coaching itch never really left.
It simply brought Dan Rothert back to where his career began.
Rothert, who coached Loras College to an NCAA Division III national championship game and four other Final Four appearances, will be the next head boys soccer coach at Dubuque Senior, pending school board approval.
Recommended for you
Rothert joined the Rams program as an assistant coach from 1993-96 while he was a student at Loras, then was the team’s head coach from 1997-2000.
“It’s exciting. I’m not a Dubuque native, but I feel like it. I’ve been around for a very long time,” said Rothert, who also runs Top Student-Athlete Recruiting, a recruiting service for prospective college soccer players across the Midwest. “We’re looking at 25, 30 years ago coaching there previously, but I know I love the school. I have two sons there and I think there’s a lot of potential and I’m excited to be back and be coaching and helping these guys do some great things.”
Rothert, a 1996 Loras graduate, took the helm of the Duhawks program in 1998 and coached it for 22 seasons, leading the Duhawks to 12 NCAA tournament appearances and trips to the Final Four in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2015. The Duhawks claimed eight conference championships and 12 regular-season titles under Rothert.
The 2015 team finished national runner-up.
He also coached the women’s team until 2015, compiling a career record of 615-213-51.
He was 270-96-24 as head coach of the women’s program, including a stretch from 2010 through 2013 where the program didn’t lose a single Iowa Conference match — regular season or postseason.
The women’s team produced 10 NCAA tournament appearances under his watch.
Now he hopes to bring that track record of success a mile up the road to Dalzell Field. And he will do so with family: His sons Danny and Jack will both be on the team next season; Danny has played for the Rams the last two seasons while Jack will be an incoming freshman in the fall.
In addition to his recruiting service, Rothert has also worked with various soccer organizations in Dubuque and around the state. He knows most of the Senior players, both current and incoming, through his sons or coaching with various clubs.
And when former coach Kevin Noonan told him he was returning to Chicago to begin his professional career, Rothert decided it just made sense to step in.
“I’m going to be there on gamedays anyway. I’m going to be watching film with Danny or whatever afterward anyhow. So might as well, hopefully, give some knowledge to these guys,” he said.
Most importantly, his family was on board with a return to full-time coaching.
“That was the biggest thing probably, making sure they were good with it. And they both adamantly said ‘yeah, we want you,’” Rothert said. “They’ve both seen a lot of soccer, they hang out with me all day long. I think they think I know what I’m talking about, but I might have them bamboozled a little bit.”
Rothert’s return should also help bring some consistency to the program.
Senior athletic director Brent Cook told Rothert he was the 13th soccer coach, between both the boys and girls programs, in his 11 years running the athletic department. That fact helped speed along the hiring process.
“One of the reasons we’re doing this now is because I want to carry on this momentum we just had,” Rothert said. “We can use the summertime to train and get better and continue to get better and learn some things now so it’s not a complete blank slate come March. That’s part of the reason for making the move happen right now instead of waiting until the springtime to make an announcement and get things going. We can take advantage of the next couple months in terms of soccer training and then also conditioning and start to develop the culture we want and build on the culture that’s already there.”
He inherits a program that has seen limited success over the years.
The Rams are coming off two of their best seasons in program history in 2021 and 2023, reaching the substate final in each of those seasons. The 2023 team set a new program record with 12 wins, and each of the last three seasons has seen more victories than in any other season since at least 2010.
The program is still searching for its first trip to the state tournament.
“I think the future is exciting. I’m excited about it and I know there’s a lot of up-and-coming freshmen and eighth graders that are sitting out there that are looking to be at Senior, so I think the future looks really bright,” Rothert said. “It would be great at some point here to get the first Senior team to state. They’ve been close and that’s ultimately on the radar. But, again, wins and losses and those types of things are great, and getting to state would be a great accomplishment.
“But bigger than that, mentoring these guys to have a great high school experience, have a great high school soccer experience, learn a lot about themselves and life and being a teammate, those are the things that I’m in it for. And hopefully by doing that, the wins will come.”