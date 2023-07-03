Western Dubuque completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A when the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released its final poll for the top two classes.

The defending state champion Bobcats (30-9) earned the No. 1 ranking in the preseason poll and stayed on the perch seven straight weeks. They earned the top seed in their substate and open postseason play at 7 p.m. Friday in Farley against Maquoketa.

