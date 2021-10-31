Payton Griebel promises to pace himself much better the next time he runs on the state’s biggest stage.
The Bellevue sophomore bolted out to the lead after the first mile but faded down the stretch before taking fifth in the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Maquoketa Valley took second in the team race, while Bellevue finished sixth and Cascade placed 13th.
“I felt pretty good at the start, but I kind of went downhill from there,” said Griebel, who ran a 16:40.69 to score five team points for the Comets. “I never gave up, I’ll tell you that. It was probably overpreparedness or too much energy, I guess. I got really excited before the race and was pumped and ready to go get ’er. I must have wiped myself out.
“I always look at every race I run and replay it in my head, especially this one. The positive thing is I finished 17th last year and got fifth this year, so I’ve really improved. It was an honor to make the deck with all those great runners. Now, I just have to keep doing what I’m doing in training, only harder, better, faster and stronger.”
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the team title with 75 points, 37 clear of Maquoketa Valley. Senior Cy Huber led the Wildcats’ runner-up finish by placing ninth overall in 16:56.81 for eight team points. Maquoketa Valley also scored nine team points with senior Nolan Ries (16:59.68), 20 with senior Michael Schaul (17:36.03), 33 with sophomore George Livingston (18:02.33) and 42 with freshman Matthew Schaul (18:16.54). Freshman Arion Rave and sophomore Toby Grimm did not score.
Bellevue also got 13 points from junior Aiden Onken (17:20.11), 35 from junior Ben Steinbeck (18:04.15), 71 from freshman Gabe Manders (19:05.38) and 74 from sophomore Kaden Guenther (19:08.10). Freshman Nolan Dunne and junior Jake Bormann did not score.
Cascade, making its first team trip to state in 18 seasons, scored 297 points behind 18 points from junior Adam Knepper (17:27.27). Knepper improved 29 seconds and 17 places from his performance at state last fall.
The Cougars also scored with junior Max Nadeau (39 points, 18:12.29), senior Davis Trumm (72, 19:05.58), freshman Lane Cook (76, 19:09.76) and junior Ben Gehl (92, 19:50.69). Freshman Andrew Kaalberg and sophomore Payton Feldmann did not factor in the team scoring.
Cascade entered the meet ranked No. 16 after being unranked before the state qualifying meets. The Cougars beat sixth-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert, No. 13 Mason City Newman and No. 15 Columbus Junction.
Cascade earned its best boys finish at state since placing seventh in 1995. Nadeau, Trumm and Kaalberg all had personal best times on Saturday.
Clayton Ridge juniors Gavin Moser and Keaton Reimer, the first boys in program history to qualify for state, finished in the top 40. Gavin Moser finished 35th in 17:36.79, and Reimer took 38th in 17:39.16.
In the Class 1A girls race, Bellevue Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp finished 14th in 20:12.37, and Kaylee Koos placed 53rd in 21:42.86. Both are seniors.
BECKMAN GIRLS FINISH 9TH
The Dyersville Beckman girls improved two spots from their state ranking to place ninth in the Class 2A team chase with 221 points. Wellman Mid-Prairie took the team title with 50 points behind individual champion Danielle Hostetler, who ran an 18:27.23.
Sophomore Maria Kruse ran a 20:12.52 for 22nd overall to pace the Trailblazers, who earned their first state berth in 25 seasons. Freshman Madelyn Reiter ran a 20:43.75 for 43rd place, followed by sophomore Julia Mertz in 20:46.83 for 45th, junior Abby Knepper in 21:27.24 for 78th and sophomore Maria Dudzik in 22:12.41 for 99th. Senior Sydney Reiter and junior Ellie Recker placed 128th and 129th but did not factor in the team scoring.