CASCADE, Iowa — In all his years coaching volleyball, Todd Troutman hadn’t previously dealt with a week quite like this last one.
Five of Troutman’s varsity players on Dyersville Beckman were forced to sit out due to “COVID-related issues.” The coronavirus also impacted the Trailblazers’ football team, forcing the school to cancel its first gridiron game of the season (which would’ve been on Friday).
So if anyone could appreciate just getting on a court and playing matches, it was Troutman on Saturday during the Cascade Invitational tournament. Despite missing four starters — among them all-WaMaC talents Kiersten Schmitt and Olivia Hogan — Troutman’s Blazers were still able to pull off an undefeated day.
“It was a rough week for us,” said Troutman, now in his 24th year guiding Beckman. “We lost some girls late last week, played with fill-ins who did a tremendous job. Without working on our rotation, they really stepped up. I couldn’t be more proud of how these girls responded.
“They picked their teammates up. That’s what being a team is all about.”
This was not your typical Cascade tournament. Twelve teams were divided into three pools. Each squad sat on the same side of the bench for the duration of the day, with Cougars athletic director Adam Kedley wiping down chairs between each match.
Each of the three courts had designated sanitizers wiping down each ball between points. There was no bracket play, no concessions and spectators were at a socially distanced minimum — each wearing masks.
Despite all of this, three Dubuque County schools — Beckman, Dubuque Senior and Cascade — were each able to find success and discover something about themselves at the close of the first week of season. And above all, all three teams were just happy to get out and play.
“They’ve come out with a positive mindset and taken advantage of the opportunity to play,” said Cougars coach Mary Frake, whose team also went undefeated. “We’re not necessarily looking long term. We are taking it day by day and enjoying every opportunity that we can to play.”
Troutman discovered that yet again his Blazers are deep and versatile. His hampered roster forced him to alter his lineup and put players in positions they’d never played before.
Yet Beckman was able to grind to three quality wins. The Blazers swept both East Buchanan (21-8, 21-8) and Monticello (21-14, 21-9) and outlasted Jesup in three sets, 21-15, 12-21 and 15-10. Running a 5-1 offense for the first time on varsity, Makayla Koelker led Beckman with 59 total assists. Lauren Osterhaus finished with 25 kills, Kylee Rueber added 18 and Nell McDermott led the Blazers with 29 digs.
“We honestly knew that we just had to play our game with what we had and we’re honestly just lucky to play every game we have, even with the circumstances we’re in with missing players,” said Koelker, a senior and one of six returning starters from Beckman’s 2019 Iowa Class 2A state runner-up finish. “We knew we had to come in here strong. Play our position, play together.”
First-year Rams coach Haley Zenner liked what she saw from her group as well. After opening the season with a four-set win over Waterloo West on Tuesday, Senior continued its early roll to 2020 with a 2-1 outing at Cascade.
The Rams swept Central Elkader (21-7, 21-10), beat Anamosa in three (16-21, 21-12, 15-7) and lost to Springville (21-19, 8-21, 17-15). Katelyn Egan finished with 32 assists and six kills and Emma Link had 23 digs and eight aces to pace Senior.
“I missed volleyball so much and it felt good to finally be able to come back and train — it’s been great,” said Egan, a senior and the Rams’ starting setter for the past three seasons. “We’re just a solid unit together. We all play together very well and we cooperate really well with each other. Good team chemistry at the end of the day.”
Frake’s lineup contains a lot of new faces compared to last year. With limited training through the summer because of the pandemic, the new-look Cougars had only a couple of short weeks to gel before 2020’s first serve.
So Frake was quite pleased with Saturday’s results, a sign that Cascade is starting to come together. The Cougars swept Waterloo East (21-13, 21-12) and Central City (21-14, 21-17) and bounced back to defeat North Linn in three, 21-23, 21-14 and 15-11.
McKenna Gehl finished with 14 total kills and six aces, Megan Smith had 53 assists and five aces, and Brooke Denniston added 26 digs to lead Cascade.
“We really pulled together and became a team and got some wins in,” said Denniston, a senior libero. “I’m just happy that we can get every game that we can in. Hopefully this season doesn’t end and we can have a full season.”
Volleyball season continues into next week, but there’s an air of uncertainty hovering over 2020, Frake said. Nobody wants to be in this position, but if there’s a silver lining, this season has taught players a fairly important lesson: Savor the moment.
That was the biggest takeaway from the Cascade Invite.
“The biggest thing with them is they get to appreciate the moment,” Frake said. “Whether it’s a weeknight game or a tournament, they get to appreciate that moment because they have that opportunity right then.”