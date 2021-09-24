The University of Iowa is accustomed to being the center of the college wrestling universe.
It is once again after Thursday’s announcement that the university would sponsor a women’s wrestling program, which will begin competition in 2023-24.
“This is important to a lot of people for a lot of reasons,” Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands said in a statement. “This is historic. This needed to happen and it’s appropriate that it is happening first at the University of Iowa. There is no greater place in the world to wrestle than Iowa City, Iowa, and with our new wrestling facility we are prepared to offer world-class training for both our Hawkeye men and women.”
The Hawkeyes will be the first Power Five conference program to launch a woman’s program, a move that is sure to be a watershed moment for the sport.
“This is amazing news for women’s wrestling,” said Tamyra Mensah-Stock, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. “It’s good to see these changes taking place, especially because there are so many states sanctioning female wrestling. It makes me happy to see this is happening and I want to thank Iowa for being a pioneer in the sport. With this decision I know it’ll only be a matter of time before other Division I schools follow their lead.”
Women’s wrestling was recognized as an emerging sport in 2020 for all three of its divisions. There are 45 intercollegiate women’s programs nationwide, including five in the state of Iowa.
Iowa is one of 18 states in the country that does not have a state athletic association-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament. More than 600 girls participated in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s state tournament last winter.
The Iowa athletics department is set to build a new world-class wrestling facility just south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“The University of Iowa starting a women’s program puts women’s wrestling at the highest level of NCAA Athletics,” USA Wrestling women’s coach Terry Steiner said. “It helps our national team become an even stronger power of the world stage. As a University of Iowa graduate and former student-athlete, it makes me proud to see Iowa step up as a leader in the fastest growing sport for women in our nation.”