Will Kamentz turned to technology to drive his bowling to a whole new level.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior began taking online lessons from former Professional Bowlers Association Tour member Mark Baker in November. And, not only has Kamentz seen his average dramatically improve, he captured a Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional individual title while leading the Golden Eagles to the team crown last week in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“The opportunity to take lessons online isn’t just cool for me individually, it’s a sign of where we can go in the future,” said Kamentz, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “My coaches here in Dubuque have done a great job helping me improve, but it’s nice to have another resource to go to. Mark lives in California, but I don’t have to go all the way out there for him to help me with my game.”
Kamentz took his first lesson from Baker in person during a session in Dickeyville, Wis.
But, now, he sends video clips to Baker, who returns them with an analysis of what he is doing well and what might need improvement. Baker draws diagrams on the screen to address such issues as ball swing, ball speed and positioning in the approach.
“I actually get a lot out of it,” Kamentz said. “The cool thing is Mark sent me a link to private YouTube videos that have just my content in them, so I can revisit them as much as I like. It’s always nice to have that reminder of what’s working and what I needed to work on in the past.”
Kamentz leads the Eagles with a 208.94 average after carrying a 175.38 average as a junior last season. He averaged 170.6 as a sophomore and 148.28 as a freshman.
“Will’s mental game has increased so much in the last year,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “He’s always had the ability, but his mental approach is what’s made the biggest difference. Part of that is natural maturity, but a big part of it is having confidence in himself.
“You have to be all-in on every shot. You have to commit to every shot. And you won’t see many bowlers who are more focused than Will.”
Kamentz rolled a 258-265—523 series to win the divisional title at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center. The Eagles finished with a 3,034 total to hold off Cedar Falls’ 2,988 for the title.
On Tuesday, the Eagles defeated perennial power West Delaware in a dual meet at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque.
“When you beat some of the better programs, it just gives you so much more confidence,” Kamentz said. “We know when we go up against really good competition, we can put good shots together. It’s really important at this time of year, with districts coming up in a couple of weeks.”
The Eagles face Cedar Falls and Western Dubuque on the next two Fridays before hosting an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet in mid-February.