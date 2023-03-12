CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Cinderella narrative has been overcooked.
Since qualifying for the state semifinals on Monday, they’ve been peppered with David vs. Goliath questions.
The comparison to Hoosiers, though applicable in many ways, has run its course.
The Scales Mound Hornets are just damn good, no matter what analogical reasoning one might make.
They proved it with last year’s third-place finish. They proved it by making a return trip to the state semifinals this year. They proved it Thursday by advancing to the school’s first-ever state-title contest, and despite falling just short, they proved it one last time on Saturday.
The Hornets belong among the state’s elite.
“I think we do belong,” Scales Mound head coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “The work that we have put in over time shows that we do belong to play on this level. I think we came down here and showed that.”
Seeking its first-ever boys state basketball championship, Scales Mound erased a 19-5 first-quarter deficit only to snag the lead four different times in the third quarter, but Waterloo Gibault’s lights-out second-half shooting was too much to overcome as the Hornets accepted a second-place trophy, falling to the Hawks, 65-45, on Saturday at State Farm Center.
“Nineteen to five is not how you draw it up,” Kudronowicz said. “These kids battled. This is the resiliency of this group all season long. We are never out of it. We’re always in it in the end.”
Thomas Hereau led Scales Mound with 24 points, Dylan Slavenburg had eight and Charlie Wiegel six. The Hornets finished at 33-6.
Scales Mound was making its second straight trip to the Illinois Class 1A semifinals after last year’s debut appearance.
Waterloo Gibault (32-7) won its first state title after placing second in 1999 in the Hawks’ only other final appearance. Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 24 points, while Gavin Kessler added 18 and Hudson Blank 15.
Similar to Thursday’s semifinal, Scales Mound got off to a sluggish start on Saturday. Gibault shot 70 percent in the first quarter, compared to the Hornets’ 22.2 percent effort.
Enter Thomas Hereau.
The Hornet’s junior front man ran off 16 of Scales Mound’s 18 second-quarter points as Scales Mound outscored the Hawks, 18-6, inching his team to within 25-23 at the break. Hereau drained three 3-pointers and an and-1 during the near-heroic second-quarter stretch.
“I didn’t wanna go away, and I know no one else wanted to, so making those shots helped a lot,” Hereau said. “When you see them drop, you just wanna keep shooting it. You’re not gonna make them all, but it felt good when I was.”
Not only did the Hornets not go away, they surged ahead.
Wiegel’s 3-pointer to open the third quarter gave Scales Mound its first lead of the game, 27-26.
“Hitting the 3 was awesome,” Wiegel said. “It gave us our first lead and showed that we were still in the game.”
Slavenburg drained a triple to give the Hornets their second lead, and Hereau connected on two more from distance to reclaim it twice more in a lightning-quick, red-hot shooting third-quarter display.
Waterloo Gibault was scorching, however. The Hawks converted 7 of 8 field goal attempts in the third frame, including a perfect 4-for-4 from downtown to quickly snatch back every brief lead the Hornets could grasp.
“There for a while, it was just a 3-point barrage going back and forth,” Wiegel said. “Kudos to them, they are a great team. It was just an amazing experience just to be out on that court with that team.”
Hereau’s fifth and final 3-pointer of the game gave Scales Mound its last lead, 37-36, at 3:45 of the third.
The Hawks just never cooled off. Gibault shot 87.5 percent in the third and with 3:50 remaining in the game, were still at a blistering 12-for-14 (86 percent) for the second half.
“Those guys were just not missing, “ Wiegel said. Ultimately, they just ended up hitting more.”
Gibault ran off eight straight points in the fourth to take its largest lead, 53-39, and the Hornets managed just six in the final frame.
Along with his four departing seniors — Slavenburg, Wiegel, Isaac Heffernan and Gavin Falk — Duerr hopes to be back at State Farm Center next year rooting for the school’s first title from the stands, much like the 2021 starting five did on Saturday.
“We put in the work in the offseason and we knew that we could achieve goals,” Duerr said. “We showed the underclassmen coming in that they can do the same thing, and hopefully get back down here next year.”
Kudronowicz added, “We’ve got a brotherhood here. That’s just kind of how we have it back home.”
