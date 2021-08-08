DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Baseball is a game of failure and it’s supposed to be hard.
Apparently, no one informed Anthony Ruden.
For the third straight semi-pro tournament, Ruden was named MVP and Most Outstanding Pitcher, as Key West defeated host Dyersville, 7-5, in the championship game of the Dyersville Tournament late Saturday night.
To boot, he also took home awards for most RBIs, most strikeouts, and lowest ERA to help the Ramblers win their third consecutive tournament championship. Key West won in Cascade last weekend and in Rickardsville last month.
“I’m at a loss for words,” said Ruden, who racked up two more pitching victories in Dyersville and got the save in Saturday’s final. “I appreciate everything I’ve been given and I’m just trying to do everything I can to help my team win.”
With many of its top pitchers unavailable to start Saturday’s championship, Key West had to piece it together more so than in Cascade, where they had dominant starting pitching throughout.
“It was a team effort the whole entire tournament,” Ruden said. “I don’t think anyone really had a bad tournament. “Everybody was collectively on point and we came through when we needed to.”
Dyersville jumped ahead in the top of the first when TJ Deardorff reached on an error and Joel Vaske followed with an infield single. Cole Klostermann delivered a run-scoring single and Alex Timp an RBI double to give the Whitehawks an early 2-0 advantage.
For a while, it looked like that may be enough for Dyersville starting pitcher Blake Willenborg, who locked in an epic extra-inning pitcher’s duel with Ruden in the semifinals of the Cascade Tournament. Willenborg held the Ramblers scoreless through the first three innings on Saturday.
After Key West scratched across a run in the fourth, the bats came alive in the fifth for a six-run outburst. It was reminiscent of the Cascade final against Monticello when they, too, strung a bunch of hits together towards the middle innings.
“I don’t know why we do it that way,” Ruden said. “I think we just get more comfortable and locked in as the game goes on.
Ruden led off the fifth with a single, followed by a double by Ben Ogelsby to put runners on second and third. Andrew Redman gave the Ramblers the lead with a two-run base hit, Jake Blunt singled, Tucker Mai added a knock, and Brett LaMere delivered an RBI double. The big blow, however, was a bases-clearing three-run double by Chad Crabill to extend the Ramblers’ lead to 7-2.
By the time the hit parade was concluded, Key West plated six runs on six hits – five of them consecutively — and batted around the lineup.
“It’s a lot easier to hit once the merry-go-round gets going,” Blunt said. “It’s a lot easier to jump on board and we know once we get ahead like that, it’s going to be really hard to put runs up against us.”
LaMere, who started on the mound for the Ramblers, gave them five solid innings before yielding to Jack Walsh in the sixth. Walsh was able to preserve the lead for three innings, before walking two to start the eight inning.
The Ramblers turned to Johnny Blake, but Alex Timp greeted him with an RBI base hit to make it a 7-4 game. Luke Shieltz followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to two, but Blake struck out the next three hitters to end the rally.
“We had some of our normal guys fall through, but we had a lot of guys step up and kind of Johnny full-staffed it and made it work tonight,” Blunt said.
Dyersville didn’t go quietly, however, in the final frame. After Blake struck out the first batter, Joel Vaske drew a walk, and Joey Sartain followed with a single to put the tying runs on the base paths.
The Ramblers then turned to their MVP to seal the deal.
Ruden came on and promptly struck out the final two hitters to put a stamp on another tournament championship.