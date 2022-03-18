Ava Hahn was a superstar for the second day in a row.
Hahn, a freshman, tossed a six-inning no hitter with 15 strikeouts in the Galena softball team’s 13-1 season-opening victory at Milledgeville on Wednesday.
She followed that up Thursday with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, leading her team to a 9-4 win at Polo.
Taylor Burcham, Kiera Lyden and Taylor Hilby each had three hits as the Pirates improved to 2-0.
PREP BASEBALL
Galena 11, Milledgeville 0 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Ethan Hefel struck out nine and tossed a five-inning no hitter as the Pirates routed Milledgeville on Wednesday. Hefel also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Warren/Stockton 13, Pearl City 3 — At Warren, Ill.: Brady Broshous struck out seven over three scoreless innings and the Warhawks pounded out 10 hits to rout Pearl City.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Duhawks split — At Leesburg, Fla.: Ashlyn Hemm tossed a complete-game one-hit masterpiece as Loras improved to 9-0 with a 3-1 win over Wheaton. The Duhawks dropped their first game of the season to Basbon, 3-0.
Pioneers fall twice — At Clermont, Fla.: Rachael Plautz went 5-for-6 on the day, but UW-Platteville fell to Defiance, 18-0, and Hamilton, 3-0.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Missouri Baptist 12, Clarke 8 — At Clarke: Conner Cole scored five goals for the Pride in the loss.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Missouri Baptist 24, Clarke 3 — At Clarke: Alyssa Humphrey scored twice for the Pride in defeat.