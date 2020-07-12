Surely like none that have come before it, the 52nd edition of the Mississippi Valley Open tennis tournament begins this week, with the juniors taking the courts Monday and Tuesday and the adults following Friday through Sunday.
Here is a look ahead to the MVO, one of the last tournaments standing in Iowa this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic:
Tournament director — University of Dubuque head men’s and women’s tennis coach Dishon Deering (sixth year)
Tournament headquarters — Dubuque Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center
Locations — Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center; Hempstead’s Roos Courts; Senior’s Meyer Courts
Singles men’s/women’s open prize money — Champion $500; runner-up $250
Doubles men’s open/women’s open/mixed open prize money — Champion $200; runner-up $100
Reigning men’s open singles champion — Vinny Gillespie (Des Moines)
Reigning women’s open singles champion — Milica Veselinovic (Iowa City)
Outlook — The tennis community is certainly overjoyed that the MVO is taking to the courts this week for the 52nd time. But sixth-year tournament director Dishon Deering needs all participants and spectators to know that it’s going to look a little different under today’s circumstances.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic, but as of now we are still feeling confident in our ability to run this tournament safely,” Deering said. “We are taking the most precautions with the juniors, but we’re asking everyone to please practice social distancing and to wear masks. Even for the players, to do so until they get on to the courts to play. We can’t enforce anything, just as the state hasn’t, but it is highly recommended for everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
Face coverings, social distancing and hand sanitizer stations are just the tip of the iceberg in the changes to this year’s tournament. Deering and the MVO tournament board are also asking for only essential parents or guardians to attend as spectators for the juniors to avoid any large gatherings. For the adults, it’s different, but still requested to keep the crowd to a minimum.
“We really want to limit the spectators to essential guardians for the juniors,” Deering said. “For the adults, keeping it to 1-2 spectators per player would be ideal. We need to try to follow that, the same type of guidelines used for the Iowa baseball and softball seasons as well.”
The biggest change in scenery is moving away from the annual tournament headquarters, Dubuque Golf & Country Club — which is having its tennis courts resurfaced. Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center will act as this year’s headquarters, with the tournament also using the courts at Hempstead and Senior High Schools.
For the juniors, the tournament will be limited to Iowa players only and there will be no doubles competition. The adult tournament will be open to all players and there will be doubles, however.
“We’re just trying to keep things as safe as possible for our junior competitors,” Deering said. “We understand the risk for all ages, but adults are a little more keen to make those type of decisions for themselves.”
There will be changes to the way the game is played for all ages. Each player will serve with their own set of balls, and balls being returned to the player across the net will be done so only with their rackets and without using their hands. Scorecards at the net will not be used; there will be no shaking hands at the net after a match and players will not be allowed to share a bench when resting between games or sets.
“My favorite part is no shaking hands,” Deering said with a laugh. “We certainly encourage sportsmanship in other ways, but there’s no more shaking hands or high-fives. We’re really out to make this as safe as possible.”
All players and spectators are also being asked to do their part before heading to the courts by taking their temperature.
“If you’re not feeling well or have a temperature above 100.4, plus refrain from coming to the courts,” Deering said. “If anyone is feeling sick, please call me and let me know ahead of time so we can make accommodations for everyone involved.”
When it comes to the competition, it’s expected to be at a high level. Local stars entered into the juniors event include Senior’s Riley O’Donnell and Julian Nemmers; Wahlert’s Caroline Hutchinson, Charlie Fair and Charlie Vandermillen; and Hempstead’s Peyton Connolly, Megan Sleep and Kareem Kassas.
For the adults, the men’s open singles is always a wide-open race. For the women, two-time defending champ and former Iowa Hawkeyes star Milica Veselinovic returns in hopes for an MVO championship three-peat.
“I’ve heard how excited players are to just come and play,” Deering said. “With all the cancellations across the state, tennis players are desperate to get out and play. We are not only excited, but encouraged by the work of the Mississippi Valley and tennis community throughout the state of Iowa. To hear that our tournament is not only appreciated but has such an impact on juniors and adults throughout the state, we’re just so excited to still provide this for them considering the circumstances.”