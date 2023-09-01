10042022-wahlertvsseniorvolleyball6-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Roling goes up for a kill during a volleyball match last season against Dubuque Senior. Wahlert and Senior both moved up three spots in this week’s Iowa volleyball rankings.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior each moved up three spots in this week’s Iowa volleyball rankings, released Thursday.

Senior, which moved to No. 12 in Class 5A has won six of its last eight matches entering Saturday’s Warrior Invitational in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

