Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior each moved up three spots in this week’s Iowa volleyball rankings, released Thursday.
Senior, which moved to No. 12 in Class 5A has won six of its last eight matches entering Saturday’s Warrior Invitational in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Class 3A No. 9-ranked Wahlert defeated 5A No. 8 Iowa City Liberty in its season debut on Tuesday.
West Delaware was the only other area team in this week’s rankings, maintaining its spot at No. 8 in 3A.
West Des Moines Dowling (5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Dike-New Hartford (2A) and Ankeny Christian (1A) earned the No. 1 rankings.
Northeast Goose Lake 3, Cascade 0 —At Goose Lake, Iowa: Claudia Noonan recorded 21 assists and nine digs, Addison Frake had four aces and 12 kills, but the Cougars were swept, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.
Galena 2, Byron 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong tallied two aces, 10 kills, five digs and a block, and Addie Hefel had a team-high 11 kills as the Pirates swept, 25-17, 26-24.
MIlledgeville 2, Scales Mound 1 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Wener downed 14 kills and Brooklyn McCartney added 24 digs, but the Hornets fell in three sets, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22.
Freeport Aquin 2, Stockton 1 — At Freeport, Ill.: Ainsley Stovall had 18 kills and eight digs, and Megan Holder added 25 assists, four aces and three kills, but the Blackhawks lost to Aquin, 17-25, 25-13, 25-10.
Cuba City 3, Riverdale 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Ella Vosberg recorded a team-high 14 kills and 16 digs, Ella McKinley chipped in 18 assists, and the Cubans swept Riverdale, 25-19, 25-10, 25-18.
River Valley 3, Platteville 0 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Avery Richard led the Hillmen with six kills in a 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 loss to the Blackhawks.
BOYS GOLF
Rams 2nd — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ryan Uthe and Colton McCollaugh each carded 39s, Graham Ahlers and Jaxon Strohmeyer added 40s, and the Rams (158) tied Iowa City West for second behind Linn-Mar (148) and ahead of Waterloo West (164) at Irv Warren Golf Course.
Warriors take 2nd — At Lanark, Ill.: Drew Christ and Jackson Schultz each shot 50 to lead East Dubuque (208), but the Warriors finished second behind host Lanark Eastland (177) and ahead of Amboy (242) at Lake Carroll Golf Course.
GIRLS GOLF
Arrows win — At Mount Horeb, Wis.: Brtianna Kirsch shot 38 to help Lancaster (185) beat Mount Horeb (196) and Darlington (227) at Norsk Golf Course.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats 7th — At Iowa City: Western Dubuque’s Alyssa Klein finished second overall in 20:50.17 to help the Bobcats finish seventh at the Bob Brown Classic. Hallie Kelchen (20:53.75) was third for Cascade, which did not register a team score.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-Platteville 80, Lakeland 13 — At Herman, Wis.: Michael Priami threw for 195 yards and four touchdowns, Brandt Stare had four catches for 116 yards and two scores, and the Pioneers rushed for 223 yards and seven touchdowns and totaled 571 yards of offense in a season-opening blowout of Lakeland.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 0, Trinity Christian 0 — At Palos Heights, Ill.: April Lashomb needed just two saves to earn a shutout as Clarke (2-0-2) tied the Trolls (2-0-1).