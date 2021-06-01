EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The Dubuque Wahlert baseball team needed an offensive outburst like this heading into the first week of Mississippi Valley Conference play.
All nine spots in the lineup reached safely and the Golden Eagles connected for 14 hits on Monday afternoon in an 18-6 victory at Northwest Upstate Illini North Conference champion East Dubuque. Wahlert scored in every inning but the fifth and ended the game via the run rule in the sixth while improving to 4-0.
“It’s so important to have a game like this on a Monday, because it gives everyone so much confidence for the rest of the week,” said University of Kentucky commit Tommy Specht, who went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a hit batsman. “If we can start every week off with a game like this, we’d feel pretty good about our chances for the season.
“We know we’re going to see really good pitching the next two nights against Hempstead, so it was nice to get the offense going today.”
Specht pulled his two-run homer to right field in the top of the first after Aaron Savary reached on an error. But the Warriors immediately responded and took the lead in the bottom half. Brevin Lee led off with a walk and scored on an errant pickoff attempt, and two runs scored when Colin Sutter reached on a fielder’s choice. Wahlert tied it at 3-3 in the second when Jack Walsh led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch.
The Eagles went ahead for good in the third. Jake Brosius led off with the first of two home runs, pulling a shot to right field, and three more runs scored when Walsh’s bases-loaded single took a bad hop and rolled to the fence in left field to make it 6-3.
East Dubuque pulled within 6-5 in the bottom half. Jonathan Montag drove in a run with a bloop single, and Angel Reyes drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Brosius delivered a two-run homer to straightaway center to jumpstart a six-run fourth. Jared Walter drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Landon Stoll scored on a wild pitch, and Garrett Kadolph drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 13-5.
“Home runs are only temporary,” Brosius said. “You can’t think too much about them. You have to focus on what’s next, and that’s a couple of tough games against Hempstead this week.
“But it was nice for the team to have a night like this. We’d been kind of struggling and only had two hits against Monticello on Saturday. That’s not good. But today we had a lot of good approaches and put together some good at-bats.”
East Dubuque scored its final run in the fifth on Reyes’ RBI double. But Wahlert came back with a five-spot in the sixth to end it early.
Walter drove in a pair with a well-placed blooper, Stoll followed with an RBI single, and Walsh capped the game with a two-run base hit.
“We’re not going to shy away from a game like this against a team that’s going to do a lot of work over in Iowa this summer,” East Dubuque coach Brandon Tashner said. “This game is going to make us better when we start the tournament on Thursday. We made a few defensive miscues that we’re better than, but I liked the way we competed. And it was a great atmosphere with a lot of fans, which is what we’re going to see on Thursday.”