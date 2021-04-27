For Audrey Biermann and her Western Dubuque teammates, it was nice to be back home competing after the pressure of the Drake Relays.
The senior sprinter was involved in four of the five winning events for the Bobcats as they claimed the Dubuque County Championships team title Tuesday at Dalzell Field with 153 points.
“Last year, I don’t think we placed first a lot so it feels really good,” Biermann said. “I love competing against people I know and am familiar with so it was really fun.”
Hempstead placed second in the team standings with a total of 117, followed by Wahlert (104) and Senior (100). Cascade placed fifth with 66 points and Dyersville Beckman finished sixth with 32.
Biermann ran anchor for the opening sprint medley relay along with Ella Schindler, Sammy Recker and Brynn Walters that took gold in 1:49.97. She also placed first in the 100 (12.70), the 400 (57.46), and the 200 (25.31).
Western Dubuque’s other gold medal came in the discuss with the top two finishers. Abigail Kluesner won the event with a distance of 111 feet, 11 inches, and Maddy Maahs (105-11) took silver.
Wahlert won four events on the night led by its season-long dominance in the relay races.
Jamie Schmid, Ellie Meyer, Alana Duggan and Josie Belken claimed gold in the 4x800 in 9:56.54
“It was an awesome feeling,” Duggan said. “We made some good moves during it so it just felt really good to run.
“It’s exciting to compete against everyone from Dubuque instead of people from out of town,” Belken added.
Ariana Yaklich, Abbie Wallace, Meghan McDonald and Schmid (1:47.04) won the 4x200. Yaklich, Wallace and McDonald teamed up with Tessa Berning to claim the 4x100 in 49.47, and Berning won the Eagle’s other gold in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, nine inches.
Hempstead took home five gold medals on the night kicked off by the distance medley team of Emily Klein, Emma Hilkin, Brooke O’Brien and Keelee Leitzen who breezed with a time of 4:17.72.
Leitzen also placed first in the 800 (2:22.85), while Mya Curry (1:10.42) won the 400 hurdles, and O’Brien (4:59.07) claimed the 1,500.
O’Brien, Ellie Hermiston, Julia Gehl and Leitzen finished the night with a bang by winning the 4x400 in 4:07.67.
Senior claimed two golds on the night with Lily Schmidt winning the 3,000 (10:59.92) and Breen Duffy claiming the shot put crown with a distance of 34-10.
“It wasn’t exactly the time I was hoping for, but I’ll take it,” Schmidt said. “Yesterday was definitely the first day we noticed the heat and it affected us.”
Cascade’s first win of the night came in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles as Elizabeth Gibbs, Rachael Rhomberg, Libby Felton and Devin Simon took gold in 1:08.22.
Simon and Felton took the top two spots in the 100 hurdles with Simon taking gold in 16.12 and Felton silver in 16.45.
Dyersville Beckman’s lone win of the night came by Kiersten Schmitt in the high jump with a personal best distance of 5-01.
“It felt really good,” Schmitt said. “It’s fun to see everyone out here and its just good to see our team compete and that we can compete against these bigger schools.