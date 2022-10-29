Dyersville Beckman’s Julia Mertz leads a pack into the finishline as she finishes 10th place in the Class 2A Girls Iowa High School State Cross Country Meet Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Putney)
From the mile marker forward, the Dyersville Beckman Catholic girls cross country team kept picking off the runners left and right.
All seven of the Trailblazers improved on their placing down the stretch, which led to a fourth-place team performance in the Iowa Class 2A state meet on Friday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. It marked the best finish in school history, easily beating last year’s ninth-place showing.
Julia Mertz led Beckman with a 10th-place 5K run of 19:45.9 and improved six places from the mile marker to the 2-mile marker and another two slots at the finish. She finished 45th at state last season and entered the meet ranked No. 15 in the state.
“It’s a big change from where I finished last season at state, obviously, but I’ve had a really good season, I’ve been nourishing my body really well and I’ve been running a lot better this year,” Mertz said. “I wasn’t necessarily expecting to finish in the top 10, but I felt really good coming into today, so I’m really happy with how it went.
“We just have such an amazing team, and that’s what really pulled us along. I couldn’t be more proud of them, because they’re just such beautiful individuals. We’ve grown so much. It’s basically the same team that started the season last year having no idea what state was like. And we finished fourth today. It’s been cool to see how we’ve grown throughout it all and to get to know everyone.”
Madelyn Reiter ran a 20:24 to finish 27th, 16 spots better than her mile placing, and Abby Knepper improved one spot to 43rd with a 20:53.
Maria Kruse made the biggest jump of all, going from 102nd at the mile marker to 54th in 21:02 at the finish line. Maria Dudzik rounded out Beckman’s scoring with a 21:46 for 93rd place, an improvement of 15 spots from the mile marker.
Ellie Recker (24:57) and Jordan Thier (25:47) did not contribute to the team tally, but Recker moved up four spots to take 132nd, and Thier improved three spots to take 136th.
“At the state meet, obviously everyone wants to run well, and everyone handles it a little differently,” Beckman coach Tyson Squiers said. “A lot of runners go out way too fast and try to do too much too early. We did a much better job of avoiding that this year, because all of our runners learned that lesson last year.
“We knew we had to have a little more patience and let those people who were going to go out too hard make their mistakes and we’d be able to keep moving up from there. We actually went out a little quicker than we normally do, but we still had enough left for that second mile to make our move.”
Wellman Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostettler won the individual title in 18:41. Van Meter took the team title with 111 points, followed by Williamsburg (113), Monticello (145), Beckman (154) and Mid-Prairie (157).
