If defending state champion Western Dubuque is able to return to the state tournament, it will most likely come in a rematch against the team that denied the Bobcats a trip to state in 2020.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its regional softball pairings on Friday, and Iowa Class 4A No. 10-ranked Western Dubuque could potentially face No. 8 North Scott in a rematch of the 2020 regional final.
The Bobcats open their postseason July 9 in a Region 8 semifinal against the winner of the July 7 semifinal between Maquoketa and host Decorah. North Scott will host either DeWitt Central or Clinton in the semifinals.
The regional final is scheduled for July 12, hosted by the highest-ranked team in the final IGHSAU rankings.
The Class 5A postseason could feature an intracity rematch from the season opener, or an intriguing matchup against a familiar face.
Dubuque Senior plays at Cedar Rapids Prairie in the Region 7 quarterfinal on July 7, with the winner advancing to play at No. 15-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in the semifinals on July 9.
Hempstead swept the Rams in the season-opening doubleheader. Prairie is led by former Hempstead coach Alisha Frese.
No. 8 Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West meet in the region’s other semifinal.
Dubuque Wahlert will host Waukon in a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal on July 6 while West Delaware plays at No. 6-ranked Northeast Goose Lake.
Wahlert would play either Crestwood or New Hampton in the July 9 semifinals. North Fayette Valley and Monticello meet in the other quarterfinal on the top half of the bracket.
All six of the area’s Class 2A teams are jammed into Region 8.
Bellevue hosts crosstown rival Bellevue Marquette in a first-round game on July 1, with the winner advancing to play at No. 4-ranked Wilton in the quarterfinals on July 6. Maquoketa Valley hosts Dyersville Beckman in the other quarterfinals, with the winners meeting in the semifinals on July 8.
Cascade will host either MFL/Mar-Mac or Postville in the quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to play the winner of the quarterfinal game between Clayton Ridge and South Winneshiek, set to be played in Calmar, Iowa.
Edgewood-Colesburg is in Class 1A Region 7 and will host Wyoming Midland in a first-round game on July 1. The winner will play at Calamus-Wheatland in the quarterfinals.
The region also includes No. 1 North Linn, No. 15 Central City, Lansing Kee, Central Elkader, Don Bosco, East Buchanan, Dunkerton, Turkey Valley and West Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.