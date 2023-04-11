A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (30-21-2-4) at DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (29-22-5-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: Green Bay has won four of the seven meetings heading into tonight’s finale. The Gamblers took the series lead with a 1-0 victory April 1 in Green Bay. The USHL postponed this game on March 31 due to inclement weather in Dubuque.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints will play tonight without coach Kirk MacDonald and veteran forwards Shawn O’Donnell and Owen Michaels due to suspensions handed out following Saturday’s loss to Madison. MacDonald received one game for abuse of officials, O’Donnell will sit two games for a hit from behind, and Michaels will miss one game for crosschecking. The last time MacDonald missed a game to a suspension, former Saints defenseman Nick Luukko stepped in and led the Reading Royals to a 6-1 win in ECHL play. Evan Dixon will serve as head coach tonight ... Dubuque clinched its USHL-best 12th straight playoff berth on Saturday when Muskegon lost at Green Bay. Chicago and Fargo have the next-longest streaks at six apiece, and Muskegon would need a strong late-season push and some help to make it a sixth straight themselves. The Saints won 2 of 3 this weekend but have gone 4-5-1-0 over their last 10. A win tonight would pull Dubuque even with fourth-place Green Bay, and tie-breakers would go into effect for playoff positioning. The Saints conclude the regular season with home-and-home series against Chicago and Waterloo. Dubuque can finish as high as fourth and as low as sixth.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers clinched a playoff berth by beating Muskegon on Saturday night. They finished last and missed the playoffs a year ago and most recently played in the postseason in 2021. Green Bay has gone 4-3-0-3 over its last 10 and has beaten the Saints twice in a row. The Gamblers finish the regular season with two games at the Team USA U17s this weekend and a home-and-home with Madison the following weekend. They can finish as high as third and as low as sixth.
