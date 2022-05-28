The local girl has made UW-Platteville track & field program history.
Brianna Leahy, a Shullsburg, Wis., native, became the first Pioneer woman to claim an NCAA Division III national championship in shot put on Friday in Geneva, Ohio.
The senior closed her career by also becoming the program’s first female all-American in the shot put in winning the title with a personal best and program record toss of 52-2 1/4 (15.60 meters). The throw ranks fifth all-time in the history of the women’s D-III championships.
“It’s a little bittersweet, but definitely the way to go out,” Leahy said. “The tears, everything, it was just great.”
The mark broke her previous school record of 50-4. Leahy earned all-American honors with a second-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships.
Leahy’s teammate, Brenna Noon, also earned all-American status with a seventh-place finish in 14.31 meters.
“It’s definitely really cool, because last year I was the only woman thrower here (from UWP),” Leahy said. “It’s cool to have somebody else. During warmups, we were talking to each other, calming the nerves. It helps a lot to have a teammate. She’s a true freshman and she’s got a lot of potential, so that’s super cool.”
Skye Digman, a Platteville native who won the discus national title on Thursday, placed ninth in the shot put for UW-La Crosse with a toss of 13.89 meters. The University of Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder finished 13th in 13.67 meters.
Loras College’s Grace Alley became the program’s first all-American for the Duhawks in the women’s high jump with a runner-up finish in 1.72 meters. Wartburg’s Breya Christopher, a River Ridge (Ill.) prep, placed third.
Dubuque’s Cade Collier finished 12th in the men’s shot put in 15.86 meters. Duhawk Matt Bandy, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, finished 15th in the high jump in 1.97 meters.
Loras’ Alyssa Pfadenhauer qualified third for today’s 400 finals in 54.56 seconds. Wartburg’s Jackie Ganshirt, a Wahlert grad, failed to advance in 57.17.
A pair of Duhawks qualified for today’s men’s 800 finals, as Mike Jasa advanced fifth in 1:50.62 and Carter Oberfoell qualified ninth in 1:50.72.
UW-Platteville’s Cade VanHout raced to a 10.62 and qualified ninth for today’s men’s 100 finals. Dubuque’s Jeremiah Steed ran 10.75 and didn’t advance.
Dubuque’s JoJo Frost ran a PR in the men’s 400 prelims, but failed to qualify for the final in 47.68. UW-Platteville’s Gwen Orr (12.07) and Dubuque’s Alison Beeman (12.09) each failed to qualify for the women’s 100 final.
UW-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence, a Benton, Wis., native, qualified ninth for today’s 100 hurdles final in 14.32.
In their quest to repeat as national team champions, the Loras women enter the final day in third place with 19 points and within striking distance of Johns Hopkins’ 22 points and UW-La Crosse’s 21.
